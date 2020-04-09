Kell Brook willing to return to welterweight to face Terence Crawford

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Kell Brook remains in the running to face WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford but Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr as also in the mix, according to Top Rank president Todd DuBoef.

Brook previously met with Top Rank boss Bob Arum to plead his case for a shot at Crawford and it seems to have had an effect.

“Yes, absolutely. Brook has made some overtures and had dialogue about the fight and Crawford is interested,” DuBoef told Sky Sports.

“We have been open to fighting everybody with Crawford since the minute we signed him. Brook is obviously an option.

“Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr or Manny Pacquiao badly but Brook is a possibility.

“So are Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez. We are open to everybody.”

Crawford has won world titles in three separate weight classes to establish an impeccable record of 36-0 (27). Last year he stopped Brook’s domestic rival Amir Khan in six rounds.

“I saw Bob Arum out in America, I saw him walking through the lobby in the MGM Grand,” Brook previously told Sky Sports.

“I basically went over and said: ‘You’re running out of opponents for Crawford and I’m the guy to beat him. I’m here’.

“I saw Terence Crawford, he said he was ready for it, so everybody is on the same page. Everyone wants to make the fight. We just need to make the numbers count for me, for it to make business sense, and then we can get training and get ready for the fight.”

Former IBF welterweight champion Brook has been campaigning at junior middleweight and will need to make the 147-pound weight limit for the first time in three years.

“The weight won’t be a problem. Obviously, I’m going to have to get the steppers out, chase the kids around the house and that will help me get the weight off,” he said.

“I’ve got enough time. If we can agree on what we need to, we can get into gear and we can make welterweight for the world title championship.

“It probably [would be in] America, but I’ve heard them talk about Britain.

“We’ll have to wait and see. Bob Arum actually said to me, he likes the sound of Britain.

“Bramall Lane. Have a win, it would be fantastic.”

Brook took aim at Khan for his efforts against Crawford: “I’ll definitely fight like I’m going to win the fight, which I all. I’ll give it my all, I won’t be looking for no way out.”

