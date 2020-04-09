TwitterFacebook

Matchroom Boxing Launch New Podcast

9 April 2020
Matchroom Boxing
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Matchroom Boxing are pleased to launch the official ‘Matchroom Boxing Podcast’.

Our first series ’The Lockdown Tapes’ will alternate between Matchroom’s UK and US stable, airing every Wednesday and Sunday over the coming weeks and is proudly supported by WOW Hydrate.

Unbeaten Light-Heavyweight sensation Joshua Buatsi and WBC Lightweight King Devin Haney feature in the first two episodes of this 18 part series.

See Also

Before The Bell presenter Chris Lloyd will host the series, speaking to fighters on the current climate, reflecting on their past moves in the ring, targets moving forward plus much more.

Fans can listen to Ep 1 with Buatsi here –

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-lockdown-tapes-joshua-buatsi-ep-01/id1506174562?i=1000470391728

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1XfMNB6Ij8md5WWqzJTrGw

Matchroom Website: https://www.matchroomboxing.com/lockdown-tapes-podcast/

The series will also sit in a video format on our YouTube channel after 48 hours from when each podcast drops.

Additional Matchroom Boxing content such as ‘Born Fighter’ and ‘Unscripted’ will now also be released in Podcast format from here on so fans can listen on the go.

Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn said: “We’re always on the lookout to keep adapting and improving our content output. A podcast has been discussed for a little while and in the current climate, this was the perfect timing to launch the Lockdown Tapes series.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Kell Brook willing to return to welterweight to face Terence Crawford

Kell Brook willing to return to welterweight to face Terence…

Joseph Parker rejects Junior Fa fight after

Joseph Parker rejects Junior Fa fight after "stratospheric" demands

Dmitry Bivol calls out Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight

Dmitry Bivol calls out Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

Anthony Joshua labelled

Anthony Joshua labelled "crazy", Kubrat Pulev to donate half his…

Deontay Wilder can easily beat Tyson Fury, according to George Foreman

Deontay Wilder can easily beat Tyson Fury, according to George…

Dillian Whyte's world title shot against Tyson Fury should not be delayed

Dillian Whyte's world title shot against Tyson Fury should not…

Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev postponed, AJ nominates hardest puncher he has faced

Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev postponed, AJ nominates hardest puncher he has…

TOP STORIES

Kell Brook willing to return to welterweight to face Terence…

Kell Brook willing to return to welterweight to face Terence Crawford

Kell Brook remains in the running to face WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford but Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr as also in the mix, according to Top Rank president Todd DuBoef. Brook previously met with Top Rank boss Bob Arum to plead …

Joseph Parker rejects Junior Fa fight after "stratospheric" demands

Joseph Parker rejects Junior Fa fight after

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) has knocked back a potential fight with local rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) after a “stratospheric” financial demand from the Fa camp, according to manager David Higgins. The fight would seem a n…

Dmitry Bivol calls out Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight

Dmitry Bivol calls out Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 17-0 (11) says he is prepared to move down a weight class for the opportunity to face Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36). The undefeated 29-year-old Russian won the WBA strap in 2017 and…

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Jeff Horn has admitted the global coronavirus pandemic may cut short his career but says the future of Australian boxing is bright. The 32-year-old former WBO welterweight champion was scheduled to face rising star Tim Tszyu in Townsville on April…

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson 13-0 (7) has denied he is the next Floyd Mayweather, insisting he is his own fighter. His comments come after promoter Bob Arum labelled him the heir apparent to the retired former pound-for-pound king. …

Anthony Joshua labelled "crazy", Kubrat Pulev to donate half his…

Anthony Joshua labelled

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he was called “crazy” for seeking an immediate rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr following his disastrous American debut. Joshua suffered a shock defeat to the Mexican-American at New York’s Madison Square …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US