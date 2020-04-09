TwitterFacebook

‘The Prospects’ Series Continues With Diego Pacheco

9 April 2020
unnamed(1)
‘Diego Pacheco is the latest rising star in focus in Matchroom Boxing USA’s YouTube series on ‘The Prospects’.

Pacheco has raced to 9-0 with seven big KOs after turning pro with Eddie Hearn and making his debut in the paid ranks in December 2018 in Mexico, four months before his 18th birthday.

The rangy Middleweight boxed on his Los Angeles home patch just after he turned 18 in his third pro appearance and the 19 year old boxed on both Heavyweight blockbuster bills between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr in New York and Saudi Arabia, with a spectacular KO in Jeddah in December a fitting moment to mark one year as a pro.

‘The Prospects’: Diego Pacheco looks back at the Pacheco’s journey to date with fight highlights interspersed with behind-the-scenes footage, and Pacheco’s episode is the latest in the series highlighting Hearn’s treasure chest of future stars in America:

Nikita Ababiy – ‘White Chocolate’ is 8-0 with six KO wins.

Reshat Mati – ‘The Albanian Bear’ is 7-0 with five KO wins.

