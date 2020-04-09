TwitterFacebook

Unbeaten Rafferty Joins MTK Global

9 April 2020
unnamed
Press Release

Shaw boxer Rafferty (12-0, 7 KOs) has looked sensational in his career so far, with four stoppages in his last five fights. He now joins stablemate Terry Flanagan at MTK Global, and is ready to kick on in his career.

He said: “I can’t wait to be a part of MTK Global. I have trained all my life for moments like this.

Joining my teammate makes it even better as we push each other in the gym and are always helping and pushing each other, so under MTK Global we can show everyone what our gym is all about.

“I wouldn’t be in this game if I didn’t think I can be a world champion. I have lots of steps before I get there but I’m confident in me, my team and MTK Global to get me there.”

Trainer Steve Maylett added: “Jack’s looking to showcase his talents on the MTK Global shows. Jack has been fighting on local shows where he has been building his fan base and learning his trade, and those shows have been perfect for Jack as when he came to me he was still very raw.

“That isn’t always a bad thing as it gives you something to work with, and I’ve tried to round of a few rough edges but keep some of the sharper ones. Jack has been performing well and has been stopping some durable opponents which is promising.

“I feel that it’s the right time to start moving Jack on. He’s recently had a lot of interest of managers and promoters but we both felt that Jack’s career would best be guided by MTK Global and we are delighted to have signed with them.”

News on Rafferty’s first fight as an MTK Global fighter will be announced in due course.

