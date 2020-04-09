TwitterFacebook

VSP Boxing predicts Vietnam to become a World hub of talent

9 April 2020
Victory
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Boxing event organisers Victory 8 produced a facebook post today entitled “This is Vietnam boxing!” The post showed crowd shots from their third and most recent event held in Hanoi. The pictures are telling, and endorse their narrative. At an iconic outdoor location, pitched beside the mystical Lake of Hoan Kiem, sit 25,000 fiercely nationalistic Vietnamese with big smiles on their faces. They are watching boxing. Who knew Vietnamese could box? Well till now, not many!

Vietnam boxing had existed only in the amateur format till very recently, and whilst the country has historically produced good athletes, results on the international stage have been very limited due to lack of opportunities to compete. VSP Boxing was established in early 2019, to provide a world class training amenity for young talent, and to provide promotional assistance to fighters in Vietnam and beyond. The results so far border on the unbelievable, and importantly, the people of Vietnam are rapidly morphing into fans of the sport. Metrics provided by Victory 8 show that in their debut year, their boxing matches and associated stories were watched by over 20 million people both on television and online. These sort of numbers are surely without precedent.

2019 heralded the advent of the first “legitimate” professional boxing bouts to be held in Vietnam. It was a landmark for the sport in this country, and it was capped by local champion Truong Dinh Hoang competing for a WBA Asia title. Despite the fact that he had only 3 professional fights, TDH was given special exception to contest the title, due to his outstanding amateur record. The star Viet had won 11 successive national championships, and had scored Gold for Vietnam at the 2015 SEA Games. In what was a dominant performance, Truong Dinh Hoang secured the WBA title by shutout in front of a huge and patriotic crowd. He has since gone on to successfully defend the title in Manila.

See Also

VSP Boxing is fast tracking Vietnamese warriors by giving them what they desire most – competition! And the results speak for themselves. At their most recent Victory 8 show in Hanoi, they handed local Vietnam boxers what would be considered impossible assignments by world standards. In exhibition matches, Vietnam debutants were lined up with largely unbeaten pros, many being belt holders with up to 20 wins to their credit. The Vietnam fighters were outstanding, and won 8 of the 12 highly competitive and combative matches. This “throwing the child into the ocean” approach is yielding spectacular results, and none more so than VSP prodigy signing Nguyen Van Duong. This Hanoi son scored a superb win at Victory 8, shutting out Philippines strong man and unbeaten belt holder Jenel “the Demolition Man” Lausa. He then took that confidence to his training camp in Thailand, where he was sent to prepare for the Olympic qualifiers. At fight camp, he knocked cold three quality Thai opponents, and put another two on the canvas. He took this destructive mindset to Jordan, where he blasted through his two qualifiers by emphatic stoppages. The wins secured Nguyen Van Duong a spot at the Tokyo Games, and in doing so, became the first Vietnamese since 1988 to go to the Olympics. This feel good story understandably made huge news in Vietnam.

VSP Boxing has already ear marked other potential signings. “ We picked Duong out as one of many talented fighters in Vietnam. He was only 21, but showed he had the makings of a good pro. We have recently signed Nguyen Van Hai also, and he will contest the WBC Australasia title at only his fourth pro fight. We are not worried by that, as Hai is one of the smartest and most experienced amateurs in Vietnam. We are looking to sign more fighters by the end of the year, and the interest from fans and potential sponsors for fighters and events is really starting to build in Vietnam. It is really encouraging.” said Mr. KP Singh, General Manager at VSP Boxing. “We are fortunate to have an excellent gym facility here in HCMC, and also, we have the help of our very good friends at Saigon Sports Club. They are great and long time supporters of Vietnam boxing, and for those that haven’t been to SSC, I encourage you to go. It is truly the greatest boxing and fight gym I have seen anywhere in the world. We are equally blessed for access to talented fighters. There are many in Vietnam, and we have a close relationship with Elorde group in the Philippines. We are hugely impressed by the pinoy fighters, they have some of the most dynamic and entertaining boxers, and we have been very lucky to have them create some great matches for us at Victory 8. They are great people too, very respectful and humble, and always great fun. We have all the ingredients here to make Vietnam not just a boxing entertainment hub for Asia, but I really believe that the best fighters in the world will come visit us before long. We are striving to make this boxing a real sport again, and make the experience for the fighters in Vietnam one that they will treasure forever.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joseph Parker rejects Junior Fa fight after

Joseph Parker rejects Junior Fa fight after "stratospheric" demands

Dmitry Bivol calls out Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight

Dmitry Bivol calls out Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

Anthony Joshua labelled

Anthony Joshua labelled "crazy", Kubrat Pulev to donate half his…

Deontay Wilder can easily beat Tyson Fury, according to George Foreman

Deontay Wilder can easily beat Tyson Fury, according to George…

Dillian Whyte's world title shot against Tyson Fury should not be delayed

Dillian Whyte's world title shot against Tyson Fury should not…

Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev postponed, AJ nominates hardest puncher he has faced

Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev postponed, AJ nominates hardest puncher he has…

Tim Tszyu rejects proposal to fight Jeff Horn behind closed doors

Tim Tszyu rejects proposal to fight Jeff Horn behind closed…

TOP STORIES

Joseph Parker rejects Junior Fa fight after "stratospheric" demands

Joseph Parker rejects Junior Fa fight after

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) has knocked back a potential fight with local rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) after a “stratospheric” financial demand from the Fa camp, according to manager David Higgins. The fight would seem a n…

Dmitry Bivol calls out Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight

Dmitry Bivol calls out Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 17-0 (11) says he is prepared to move down a weight class for the opportunity to face Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36). The undefeated 29-year-old Russian won the WBA strap in 2017 and…

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Jeff Horn has admitted the global coronavirus pandemic may cut short his career but says the future of Australian boxing is bright. The 32-year-old former WBO welterweight champion was scheduled to face rising star Tim Tszyu in Townsville on April…

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson 13-0 (7) has denied he is the next Floyd Mayweather, insisting he is his own fighter. His comments come after promoter Bob Arum labelled him the heir apparent to the retired former pound-for-pound king. …

Anthony Joshua labelled "crazy", Kubrat Pulev to donate half his…

Anthony Joshua labelled

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he was called “crazy” for seeking an immediate rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr following his disastrous American debut. Joshua suffered a shock defeat to the Mexican-American at New York’s Madison Square …

Deontay Wilder can easily beat Tyson Fury, according to George…

Deontay Wilder can easily beat Tyson Fury, according to George Foreman

Heavyweight great George Foreman believes Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury “easily” in their third fight later this year. Wilder was on the wrong end of a seven-round beatdown in February when Fury dropped him twice before the previously undefea…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US