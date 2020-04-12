Floyd Mayweather Jr insists he can become “one of the best trainers in the world”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Floyd Mayweather Jr has revealed his plan to follow in the footsteps of his recently deceased uncle Roger Mayweather and become a trainer.

Roger Mayweather, who trained Floyd Jr for much of his pro career, passed away in March following a long battle with illness.

Mayweather Jr posted a video to Instagram of him training his 14-year-old nephew along with a reflection on his own trainers.

“As many of you know, I’ve had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle. Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career,” he wrote.

“In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals. A true trainer wants the best out of their fighter and pushes them to the best of their abilities.

“I am new to helping people train as I’ve always been on the other side of the mitts. A fighter could be impressive at mitt work but it doesn’t make him a great fighter. A trainer could be impressive on the mitts but it doesn’t make him a great trainer.

“It has become a goal of mine to help others reach the best versions of themselves and walk with it in confidence.

“I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential. This quarantine period has allowed me to see the importance of unity and helping others grow.

“I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world.

“I am new at training and so far I’ve been working with people with no boxing experience, therefore we are growing together. But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world. Inspire and be inspired.”

