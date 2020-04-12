TwitterFacebook

Floyd Mayweather Jr insists he can become “one of the best trainers in the world”

12 April 2020
floyd-mayweather-chains
Floyd Mayweather
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Floyd Mayweather Jr has revealed his plan to follow in the footsteps of his recently deceased uncle Roger Mayweather and become a trainer.

Roger Mayweather, who trained Floyd Jr for much of his pro career, passed away in March following a long battle with illness.

Mayweather Jr posted a video to Instagram of him training his 14-year-old nephew along with a reflection on his own trainers.

See Also

“As many of you know, I’ve had incredible trainers which included my dad and uncle. Due to the recent passing of my Uncle Roger, I’ve felt inspired to help those around me the same way they have been there for me throughout my boxing career,” he wrote.

“In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals. A true trainer wants the best out of their fighter and pushes them to the best of their abilities.

“I am new to helping people train as I’ve always been on the other side of the mitts. A fighter could be impressive at mitt work but it doesn’t make him a great fighter. A trainer could be impressive on the mitts but it doesn’t make him a great trainer.

“It has become a goal of mine to help others reach the best versions of themselves and walk with it in confidence.

“I want to leave an impression on those around me and allow them to see their potential. This quarantine period has allowed me to see the importance of unity and helping others grow.

“I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world.

“I am new at training and so far I’ve been working with people with no boxing experience, therefore we are growing together. But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world. Inspire and be inspired.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Floyd Mayweather Jr insists he can become “one of the best trainers in the world”

Floyd Mayweather Jr insists he can become “one of the…

Dominic Breazeale targeting Andy Ruiz Jr, says he can knock him out

Dominic Breazeale targeting Andy Ruiz Jr, says he can knock…

Joe Calzaghe laughs off Carl Froch call out

Joe Calzaghe laughs off Carl Froch call out

Kell Brook willing to return to welterweight to face Terence Crawford

Kell Brook willing to return to welterweight to face Terence…

Joseph Parker rejects Junior Fa fight after

Joseph Parker rejects Junior Fa fight after "stratospheric" demands

Dmitry Bivol calls out Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight

Dmitry Bivol calls out Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

Anthony Joshua labelled

Anthony Joshua labelled "crazy", Kubrat Pulev to donate half his…

TOP STORIES

Floyd Mayweather Jr insists he can become “one of the…

Floyd Mayweather Jr insists he can become “one of the best trainers in the world”

Floyd Mayweather Jr has revealed his plan to follow in the footsteps of his recently deceased uncle Roger Mayweather and become a trainer. Roger Mayweather, who trained Floyd Jr for much of his pro career, passed away in March following a long bat…

Dominic Breazeale targeting Andy Ruiz Jr, says he can knock…

Dominic Breazeale targeting Andy Ruiz Jr, says he can knock him out

Two-time world heavyweight title challenger Dominic Breazeale 20-2 (18) wants to force his way back into world title contention with a fight against former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22). Breazeale fought just once last year when he was s…

Joe Calzaghe laughs off Carl Froch call out

Joe Calzaghe laughs off Carl Froch call out

Joe Calzaghe has rejected the notion of coming out of retirement to face Carl Froch but says he would have beaten him comfortably in his prime. Calzaghe reigned as the best 168-pound fighter in the world in the mid-2000s before hanging up the glov…

Kell Brook willing to return to welterweight to face Terence…

Kell Brook willing to return to welterweight to face Terence Crawford

Kell Brook remains in the running to face WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford but Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr as also in the mix, according to Top Rank president Todd DuBoef. Brook previously met with Top Rank boss Bob Arum to plead …

Joseph Parker rejects Junior Fa fight after "stratospheric" demands

Joseph Parker rejects Junior Fa fight after

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) has knocked back a potential fight with local rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10) after a “stratospheric” financial demand from the Fa camp, according to manager David Higgins. The fight would seem a n…

Dmitry Bivol calls out Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight

Dmitry Bivol calls out Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 17-0 (11) says he is prepared to move down a weight class for the opportunity to face Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36). The undefeated 29-year-old Russian won the WBA strap in 2017 and…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US