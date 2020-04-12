TwitterFacebook

Terence Crawford claims the coronavirus is a conspiracy

12 April 2020
Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford is not the man that Mikey Garcia wants to face should he want to complete his mission.
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford is flouting lockdown measures as he believes the global coronavirus pandemic is a conspiracy.

The undefeated 32-year-old southpaw has refused to keep his family indoors despite a friend contracting the deadly virus.

“It ain’t no different to any other day. I’m not locked up in the house,” he told Sports Illustrated. “I’m not locking my kids up in the house, I’m telling you.

“I don’t feel like these people that they say are dying and sick from it is actually true.

“I think they’re using fear to try to control us right now, for something else.

“I don’t know what it is but me personally, I just can’t agree with a whole bunch of things that they’re saying now.

“The media runs the world. You put anything on then everybody’s gonna run with it and you’ll have people scared.

“They said it really don’t affect healthy individuals, only the elderly or those with problems like asthma or breathing disorders – but that’s like any cold or flu.

“You’ve got to protect the ones with body issues like overweight or obesity.

“One of our friends said she had it but she said she’s doing better now so that was the only person.

“I’m enjoying time with my family, at home, laid back and chilled. I’m not anxious.

“I have my own boxing gym and I’ve got everything: treadmill, bikes, Jacob ladders, whatever you need I’ve got it.”

Crawford cited essential workers as one of the reasons he doubts the severity of the virus that has so far claimed over 113,000 lives worldwide, including 22,000 in America.

“If it’s so bad then why are people still picking up trash (garbagemen), why are people working but you can only do take out?” he asked.

“I have a load of questions I need answers to. What about all the police officers that are still working?

“Me, if I was a cop, if it was that bad, then I wouldn’t be working. I don’t agree with what they’re saying.”

