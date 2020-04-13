Golden Boy Promotions announces new digital content initiative

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Golden Boy Promotions has announced a new “digital content initiative” that will see videos from their vast library of fights, original programming and new short-form content published on social media.

The content will be distributed on Golden Boy’s owned-and-operated platforms such as RingTV.com, its official Facebook page at Golden Boy Fight Night and its official YouTube channel, as well as on DAZN.

“These are difficult times for people all over the world,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

“Our job for almost 20 years has been to entertain and delight fans with the best that boxing can offer, and we feel that it is our duty to continue doing so during this time.

“We will be successful if we can provide our fans just moments of solace and escape from this current global crisis as our talented team of editors and producers recreate both classic fights and barnburners into bite-sized segments that can be viewed in three to five minutes.”

The first aspect of this initiative will consist of branded features under various themes and perspectives such as “Mexico vs. Puerto Rico,” “Best Knockouts,” and “Before They Were Stars.” The second aspect features condensed versions of some of the best fights from GB’s library, while the third aspect is a social media package.

Mexico vs. Puerto Rico: A highlight series showcasing one of the greatest rivalries in the sport.

The Breakdown: A highlight series in which a fighter watches and breaks down three of his or her best performances.

Untouchable: A highlight series featuring some of the greatest defensive fighters.

Pound 4 Pound Presented by Ring Magazine: A collection of the best fights picked by the staff at Ring Magazine.

Before They Were Stars: A compilation series featuring professional debuts and early star-making performances.

Best Knockouts Powered by DAZN: A compilation series of great knockouts from stars and prospects.

The second aspect of this initiative features condensed versions of some of the best fights from the Golden Boy library. Viewers will be able to experience some of the best battles in history in concise packages. These minisodes will include fighters from the past such as Oscar De La Hoya, Bernard “The Alien” Hopkins, Sugar Shane Mosley, Marco Antonio “The Baby Faced Assassin” Barrera and Erik “El Terrible” Morales, along with current boxers such as Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr., Jaime Munguia, Xu Can, and Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado.

The third and final aspect of this initiative consists of a full-fledged social media package. New content will include live Instagram takeovers with fighters such as Vergil Ortiz Jr., live “Ask Me A Question” discussions with world champions such as Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada, and training tips from up-and-coming boxers such as Blair “The Flair” Cobbs. The social media features include:

Ask Me Anything: Weekly Q&A’s featuring Golden Boy fighters.

Catching Up in Quarantine: Zoom interviews featuring fighters in their homes, hosted by Jessica Rosales on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

IG Live: Weekly live broadcasts on the Golden Boy Instagram Story, featuring fighters showcasing their cooking skills, workouts and training tips.

Exclusive Footage: Never been seen behind-the-scenes footage, including interactions between Canelo and legendary rapper Nas.

Welcome to My Quarantine: A feature in which boxers present their quarantine space to our social media followers.

“Golden Boy is the global leader in boxing’s transition to OTT,” said David Tetreault, executive vice president of Golden Boy Media and Entertainment.

“With our partners at DAZN and Facebook Watch, we’ve been at the forefront of this historic evolution in sports media by creating and implementing strategic digital programming.

“Our goal during this difficult time is to provide new, high-value content to ensure that our fans are both entertained and informed.

“Our plan will also provide our sponsors with the tools to continually brand their products around our top stable of world champions, contenders and prospects.”

