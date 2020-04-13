TwitterFacebook

Team Canelo promises to knockout Gennadiy Golovkin

13 April 2020
Canelo Alvarez
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) will knockout Gennadiy Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) if they meet for a third time later this year as is widely expected.

That’s the word from Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso.

“Without a doubt. If this fight happens, Canelo-Golovkin III, no doubt we’ll knock him out,” Reynoso told ESPN KnockOut.

“We’ll look to take the fight to him like in the second one, from the start, try to push him back. But this time things are going to be very different. This time, we’re going to knock him out. That’s a promise to all the people who believe in us.”

Alvarez held Golovkin to a split draw in their first fight in at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in September 2017. In the rematch at the same venue one year later Alvarez was more aggressive, winning a majority decision on the judges’ scorecards.

The 29-year-old Mexican superstar was slated to face WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders in May before heading into the third Golovkin fight in September.

Reynoso said the Golovkin fight would likely be Alvarez’s last at 160-pounds before moving up in weight permanently to target Callum Smith, Caleb Plant and David Benavidez at super middleweight.

“I think right now we’ll only be able to fit in two fights,” Reynoso said. “We want to fight Golovkin at 160 pounds. We’ll see afterward if there is something there at 160 and if not, we’ll go up to 168. Canelo has been fine-tuning over the years and we’re going to make a lot of noise at 168.”

Alvarez has been staying in shape in San Diego as his team waits to see when boxing shows can recommence.

“We’ll have to see how things go and then see how the economy is,” Reynoso said. “There are a lot of fighters who were left without fights. We’ll have to see what happens with them first as far as dates, so we’ll see how all of this pans itself out.”

