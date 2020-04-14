Jose Ramirez wants Josh Taylor before moving up in weight to face Terence Crawford
WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez 25-0 (17) is staying in shape as he waits for his mandatory title defence against Viktor Postol 31-2 (12) to be rescheduled.
The undefeated 27-year-old champion was scheduled to face Postol on February 2 in China but the bout became one of the first sporting casualties of the coronavirus. The fight was rescheduled for Fresno, California on May 9 but that date too has been scrapped.
Ramirez has been out of action since knocking out Maurice Hooker in a title unification bout last July.
“Obviously it’s the second time my fight gets postponed,” Ramirez told Top Rank’s Crystina Poncher. “There’s a lot of frustration there because of the sacrifices we go through. I’ve been training for the same fight since November. I trained through the holidays, which is always difficult.”
If Ramirez is successful against Postol, his next goal will be to unify all 140-pound belts against WBA and IBF champion Josh Taylor.
“I owe it to myself to fight for all the belts just because if I were to go up to the next weight class, people will still doubt who the best 140-pounder is, just because there is another guy with two belts,” Ramirez said.
“There are some other fighters that I didn’t get to face at 140. I really want to prove a lot of people wrong. I want to do it for myself. I know I can be the best 140 in the world. I know I can see myself with all four belts.
“It’s just a matter of time and once I do that, I think that’s going to put my name more out there worldwide. It’s going to definitely make a stronger impact when I do move to 147 knowing that the undisputed champion at 140 is moving up to 147. I think that’s going to make more noise.”
At 5-foot-10 Ramirez sees himself filling out into a solid welterweight and says he would welcome the opportunity to challenge undefeated WBO 147-pound boss Terence Crawford 36-0 (27).
“I’ll take any route that leads me to fight for a world title. Crawford is an excellent fighter, so yeah, I would definitely be honoured to share the ring with him,” Ramirez said.
“I think I’ll show him something new. I think I’ll bring something out of him. By the time I do make that decision to move to 147 and put that extra muscle on me, on my body, I’ll be a much stronger Jose Ramirez.
“I can see myself developing into a better welterweight than super lightweight. I do have the height. I do have the body frame. I think once I put the extra seven pounds on, it’s going to be a huge difference in a very positive way.
“After Crawford, I plan to stay in the welterweight division for quite a while, definitely fight all the top names out there and see how I do. I think I have what it takes to stay at this level of competition for a long time.”
Another target is former WBA champion Regis Prograis 24-1 (20) who lost his belt on points to Josh Taylor in the final of the World Boxing Super Series.
“Definitely. I think if the fight with Regis takes place, it might take place at 147, though, because I have (junior welterweight) fights lined up,” he said. “I really want to move up after that.”
