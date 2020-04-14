MTK Global to co-manage hot prospects

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two-time North-West champion Horia Kheil joins the paid ranks with 20 wins from 28 amateur fights while Al-Dhufairi reached the semi-finals of the North-West tournament over the course of 16 fights.

The 21-year-old friends, who were born in Afghanistan and Iraq respectively and are now based in Manchester, are eager to kick off their professional careers.

Horia Kheil said: “I’m very proud to be joining MTK Global and Timothy alongside my good friend Mansour. I’m confident we are with the best management team and in the best place to achieve our dreams as professional fighters.”

Al-Dhufairi said: “This is great news and I can’t wait to get started. With MTK Global and Timothy guiding my career, I know I’m going to get the perfect opportunities and it’s down to me take advantage of them.”

Tyson Fury team member Allcock said: “I’m very excited by this news and am looking forward to working with MTK Global to put Siddiq and Mansour in the right positions to achieve everything we believe they can. They’re both fantastic prospects and fans can expect two thrilling journeys.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan said: “We welcome Siddiq and Mansour to the team and we are pleased to be working alongside Timothy. We look forward to seeing both these youngsters make their debuts and are hopeful they can achieve big things as professionals.”

