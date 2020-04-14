Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz Weighs in on Devin Haney’s WBC Petition to Face Javier Fortuna Immediately Upon Boxing’s Return
Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.
Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.
WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez 25-0 (17) is staying in shape as he waits for his mandatory title defence against Viktor Postol 31-2 (12) to be rescheduled. The undefeated 27-year-old champion was scheduled to face Postol on …
World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) will knockout Gennadiy Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) if they meet for a third time later this year as is widely expected. That’s the word from Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso. "Without a doubt…
Golden Boy Promotions has announced a new “digital content initiative” that will see videos from their vast library of fights, original programming and new short-form content published on social media. The content will be distributed on Golden Boy…
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford is flouting lockdown measures as he believes the global coronavirus pandemic is a conspiracy. The undefeated 32-year-old southpaw has refused to keep his family indoors despite a friend contracting the de…
Floyd Mayweather Jr has revealed his plan to follow in the footsteps of his recently deceased uncle Roger Mayweather and become a trainer. Roger Mayweather, who trained Floyd Jr for much of his pro career, passed away in March following a long bat…
Two-time world heavyweight title challenger Dominic Breazeale 20-2 (18) wants to force his way back into world title contention with a fight against former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22). Breazeale fought just once last year when he was s…
Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.
The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.
If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us