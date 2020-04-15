IBF organise Covid-19 Fundraiser

The state of New Jersey is one of the hardest hit states with the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Being founded and based in New Jersey, the International Boxing Federation has chosen to raise awareness and funds for the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, in an effort to help our neighbors in need during these unprecedented times. The Food Bank is a primary disaster relief responder in the State of New Jersey, and they are in the midst of a major relief effort to address the COVID-19 crisis. They are experiencing at least a 35 percent increase in need throughout the state as of today, and this number will likely increase, with low-income households being hit the hardest. The staggering economic impact of the pandemic will likely cause a dramatic increase in the need for food in the days, weeks, and months ahead.

The IBF has pledged to donate $5000.00 to the Community Food Bank and is launching a campaign to raise an additional $5000.00. If you are able to, your contribution can help the Food Bank reach more families in New Jersey during this uncertain time. Your gift makes a difference – just $1 supplies 3 nutritious meals. To donate, please use the following link: https://cfbnj.org/ibfcovid19. You can also access the link on our website, https://ibf-usba-boxing.com/, under the Donations tab.

Our thoughts are with all who have been impacted by this virus. We are certainly facing challenging and uncertain times, but together, and with each induvial doing their part, we will get through this.

