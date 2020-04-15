Omar Juarez Feeds Over 1000 Community Members in his Hometown Brownsville TX

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

This past Saturday, undefeated super lightweight standout, Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (7-0, 4 KOs), an undefeated rising star who fights regularly on FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes, help feed those in need in his hometown of Brownsville, TX, during this COVID-19 Shutdown.

Juarez, along with two of his local sponsors, O’so Gud BBQ and Jesco Logistics & Camco Builders, fed over 1000 community members. A lineup of cars gathered as they waited for their donated meal. The lineup included many essential workers and those in the community that have been struggling during the shutdown.

“We are blessed to have helped feed over 1000 essential workers and the community in need,” stated Juarez. “Due to an overwhelming response the food run out. I want to give a huge shout out to O’SO GUD BBQ Owner Arturo Rosales and Jesco Logistics & Camco Builders owner Juan Escobedo, for helping me give back to our community during this difficult time. I will continue to help my community of Brownsville, Texas anyway I can. Let’s keep fighting together!”

See Also

Read more articles about: Omar Juarez

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.