TwitterFacebook

Andy Ruiz Jr reveals plans to join Team Canelo

16 April 2020
Ruiz-Joshua-sombrero
Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Andy Ruiz Jr wants to train with Chepo and Eddy Reynoso, who coach boxing’s leading star Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The former unified heavyweight champion made the comments on an Instagram Live broadcast with WBA president Gilberto Jesús Mendoza.

“We’re talking to the Reynoso team and I think it’d be good for me. Right now, there is no contract signed but I’d like to go with Team Canelo,” said the American native with Mexican roots.

See Also

Ruiz 33-2 (22) shocked the world when he knocked out Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) in seven frames last June to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts. He lost the titles on points in the rematch in December.

In his first world title tilt, Ruiz travelled to New Zealand to lose a razor-thin majority decision to Joseph Parker for the vacant WBO championship in December 2016.

Ruiz talked about what he hopes for his future and said he wants to take it one step at a time. He plans to have a comeback fight before targeting the likes of Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury or a third fight with Joshua.

“I was thinking that was my chance for the world series because I lost the first one (to Parker). I was training hard and focused on winning. My whole family was praying for a chance and it came,” he said.

Ruiz recalled the moment before his first fight with Joshua when he held the champion’s belts at the weigh-in.

“I told him that they looked very nice and he asked me if I wanted to see them. When I had them all in my hand I asked God to help me win, and in the end what I wished happened,” he said.

Ruiz admitted he didn’t train properly for the rematch in Saudi Arabia when he was comprehensively outboxed for 12 rounds.

“I was too fat to chase him and look for combinations. I didn’t throw my punches right,” he said.

“I think I have to focus on myself. It was never like the first time. There are a lot of opportunities, but I have to focus and think that I can be a champion again.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Andy Ruiz Jr reveals plans to join Team Canelo

Andy Ruiz Jr reveals plans to join Team Canelo

Jose Ramirez wants Josh Taylor before moving up in weight to face Terence Crawford

Jose Ramirez wants Josh Taylor before moving up in weight…

Team Canelo promises to knockout Gennadiy Golovkin

Team Canelo promises to knockout Gennadiy Golovkin

Golden Boy Promotions announces new digital content initiative

Golden Boy Promotions announces new digital content initiative

Terence Crawford claims the coronavirus is a conspiracy

Terence Crawford claims the coronavirus is a conspiracy

Floyd Mayweather Jr insists he can become “one of the best trainers in the world”

Floyd Mayweather Jr insists he can become “one of the…

Dominic Breazeale targeting Andy Ruiz Jr, says he can knock him out

Dominic Breazeale targeting Andy Ruiz Jr, says he can knock…

Joe Calzaghe laughs off Carl Froch call out

Joe Calzaghe laughs off Carl Froch call out

Kell Brook willing to return to welterweight to face Terence Crawford

Kell Brook willing to return to welterweight to face Terence…

TOP STORIES

Andy Ruiz Jr reveals plans to join Team Canelo

Andy Ruiz Jr reveals plans to join Team Canelo

Andy Ruiz Jr wants to train with Chepo and Eddy Reynoso, who coach boxing’s leading star Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. The former unified heavyweight champion made the comments on an Instagram Live broadcast with WBA president Gilberto Jesús Mendoza. …

Jose Ramirez wants Josh Taylor before moving up in weight…

Jose Ramirez wants Josh Taylor before moving up in weight to face Terence Crawford

WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez 25-0 (17) is staying in shape as he waits for his mandatory title defence against Viktor Postol 31-2 (12) to be rescheduled. The undefeated 27-year-old champion was scheduled to face Postol on …

Team Canelo promises to knockout Gennadiy Golovkin

Team Canelo promises to knockout Gennadiy Golovkin

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) will knockout Gennadiy Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) if they meet for a third time later this year as is widely expected. That’s the word from Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso. "Without a doubt…

Golden Boy Promotions announces new digital content initiative

Golden Boy Promotions announces new digital content initiative

Golden Boy Promotions has announced a new “digital content initiative” that will see videos from their vast library of fights, original programming and new short-form content published on social media. The content will be distributed on Golden Boy…

Terence Crawford claims the coronavirus is a conspiracy

Terence Crawford claims the coronavirus is a conspiracy

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford is flouting lockdown measures as he believes the global coronavirus pandemic is a conspiracy. The undefeated 32-year-old southpaw has refused to keep his family indoors despite a friend contracting the de…

Floyd Mayweather Jr insists he can become “one of the…

Floyd Mayweather Jr insists he can become “one of the best trainers in the world”

Floyd Mayweather Jr has revealed his plan to follow in the footsteps of his recently deceased uncle Roger Mayweather and become a trainer. Roger Mayweather, who trained Floyd Jr for much of his pro career, passed away in March following a long bat…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US