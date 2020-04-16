Andy Ruiz Jr reveals plans to join Team Canelo

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Andy Ruiz Jr wants to train with Chepo and Eddy Reynoso, who coach boxing’s leading star Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The former unified heavyweight champion made the comments on an Instagram Live broadcast with WBA president Gilberto Jesús Mendoza.

“We’re talking to the Reynoso team and I think it’d be good for me. Right now, there is no contract signed but I’d like to go with Team Canelo,” said the American native with Mexican roots.

See Also

Ruiz 33-2 (22) shocked the world when he knocked out Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) in seven frames last June to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts. He lost the titles on points in the rematch in December.

In his first world title tilt, Ruiz travelled to New Zealand to lose a razor-thin majority decision to Joseph Parker for the vacant WBO championship in December 2016.

Ruiz talked about what he hopes for his future and said he wants to take it one step at a time. He plans to have a comeback fight before targeting the likes of Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury or a third fight with Joshua.

“I was thinking that was my chance for the world series because I lost the first one (to Parker). I was training hard and focused on winning. My whole family was praying for a chance and it came,” he said.

Ruiz recalled the moment before his first fight with Joshua when he held the champion’s belts at the weigh-in.

“I told him that they looked very nice and he asked me if I wanted to see them. When I had them all in my hand I asked God to help me win, and in the end what I wished happened,” he said.

Ruiz admitted he didn’t train properly for the rematch in Saudi Arabia when he was comprehensively outboxed for 12 rounds.

“I was too fat to chase him and look for combinations. I didn’t throw my punches right,” he said.

“I think I have to focus on myself. It was never like the first time. There are a lot of opportunities, but I have to focus and think that I can be a champion again.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.