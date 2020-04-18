TwitterFacebook

Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada on collision course

18 April 2020
roman-gonzalez-vs-juan-francisco-estrada
Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA super flyweight champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 49-2 (41) has his sights set on a unification bout with WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada 40-3 (27).

The 32-year-old Nicaraguan turned back the clock to deliver a vintage performance when he stopped reigning titleholder Kal Yafai in nine rounds in February.

Mexico’s Estrada, 30, claimed his world title with a revenge win over Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on points in April last year before stopping Dewayne Beamon in nine last August in his first defence of the green belt.

Gonzalez and Estrada have history. Eight years ago Gonzalez defeated Estrada by unanimous decision in defence of his WBA junior flyweight title.

“I’ve had three losses and I’ve avenged two of them,” said Estrada. “I haven’t been able to avenge my loss to Gonzalez yet because we never fought again, but hopefully this time around, I will win, and that loss will be avenged as well.

“I’m the champ. I have a lot of respect for him. It’s a big fight and we both deserve big purses. Everything looks and sound good but it’s all about the money. We’re friends and both fighting for our families. I want to unify if I’m given the opportunity. I’ll fight whatever opponent is available. I know there will be some good fights made by the promoters.

“I don’t know Yafai personally, however I do know Roman, and he’s a great champion. I know he had a lot of support from the people of Nicaragua. I was happy for him because he’s such a humble person. Without a doubt I was with Roman Gonzalez in that fight.

“It’s been eight years [since the first fight] and I’m very excited for this fight. I believe the people really want to see it as well. I’m a great fighter. It’s going to be a great show. It’s going to be a better and bigger fight than the bigger weight classes.”

“I’m a lion in the ring,” said Gonzalez. “We put in the work to win but after we can be friends, and everything will go back to normal.

“It’s going to be a very good fight. Everyone talks before the fight but all that matters is the day of the fight. We both need to just demonstrate to the public that the lighter weight divisions can put on a good show. We’re the ones carrying boxing right now, the smaller weight classes, and when If I fight Estrada, it’s going to be historical.”

