Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like “an ordinary fighter”

Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) had vowed to make Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) to look like an “ordinary fighter” if the two meet in the ring.

The WBO welterweight champion has been linked to a fight with his IBF and WBC counterpart in what would be an intriguing match of styles between two undefeated southpaws.

“When that fight happens, everybody is going to see a different side of Terence Crawford that they really haven’t seen before, and they are going to see a different side of Errol Spence as well, because I’m going to make him look like an ordinary fighter,” Crawford told ESPN.

Crawford, 32, has won world championships in three different weight classes including unifying all four major belts at junior welterweight.

He claimed the WBO 147-pound title with a ninth-round stoppage of Jeff Horn in June 2018 and has defended the belt three times, all by stoppage.

Spence Jr claimed his first world title with an 11th round knockout of Kell Brook three years ago. He defended the belt three times – including a one-sided win over former pound-for-pound rated fighter Mikey Garcia – before unifying with WBC champion Shawn Porter last September.

The 30-year-old hasn’t fought since rolling his Ferrari and being ejected from the vehicle in a single-car accident last October. Remarkably, he only suffered minor injuries.

“When you look at the matchup with me and Spence, you got two strong fighters,” Crawford continued.

“He’s strong, I’m strong. He punches hard, I punch hard. I got ring IQ, he got ring IQ. But I think what separates us two is I’m faster, I’m smarter, I’m slicker.

“I got more heart. I’m all-around versatile. You know, I could switch it up. I don’t think you can keep up with what I’m bringing to the table.”

