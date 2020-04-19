TwitterFacebook

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury, says David Haye

19 April 2020
David Haye Anthony Joshua
Champions like Anthony Joshua would have little motivation to face Haye at this point.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

If anyone can beat Tyson Fury it’s Anthony Joshua, according to David Haye.

Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight championships with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December while Fury claimed the WBC title with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of old rival Deontay Wilder in February.

Last week Joshua said that a fight with Fury was necessary to determine the true number one heavyweight on the planet.

See Also

“I think the only person who has the artillery, the skill set, the athleticism, the clean living, the know-how, the experience, to have a chance to beat Fury right now is Anthony Joshua,” Haye told Boxing Social.

“I think he’s the only person, realistically. If you were a betting man, if anyone’s got a chance they’d put [their money] on Joshua.

“So, he’s the only guy who has the tools to do it. If he lands his shots on Fury, the way Fury got put down – although his chin looked good last time – but Anthony Joshua is a master boxer as well.

“They underestimate his boxing skill. He hasn’t been boxing as long as Fury has, so he’s still learning.

“I don’t know, I can see Fury outboxing Joshua long on the inside, but then again I can see Anthony Joshua letting his hands go in the middle range. He throws such quick shots.

“The way he knocked out Alexander Povetkin, the fight was uncomfortable for him for a few rounds but when he put his shots together, it was over.

“As soon as he starts tagging people, he’s so big and strong and robust. The fight he lost against Andy Ruiz Jr didn’t flatter him in any way.

“It wasn’t a split decision. It was a horrible loss and I think people [look at that too much]. Boxing doesn’t work like that.

“I lost to Carl Thompson in my eleventh fight and three years later I was undisputed number one. It doesn’t matter, as long as you learn, you can come back.”

Haye refused to give a prediction on the all-British clash, saying that’s why they fight the fights.

“That’s why they have to fight because I don’t know, I genuinely don’t know,” he said.

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury, says David Haye

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury,…

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according to Johnathon Banks

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according…

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like…

Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada on collision course

Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada on collision course

Miguel Berchelt chasing the big names at 130 and 135 pounds

Miguel Berchelt chasing the big names at 130 and 135…

Andy Ruiz Jr reveals plans to join Team Canelo

Andy Ruiz Jr reveals plans to join Team Canelo

Jose Ramirez wants Josh Taylor before moving up in weight to face Terence Crawford

Jose Ramirez wants Josh Taylor before moving up in weight…

TOP STORIES

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury,…

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury, says David Haye

If anyone can beat Tyson Fury it’s Anthony Joshua, according to David Haye. Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight championships with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December while Fury claimed the WBC title with a dominant seventh-ro…

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he would welcome a fight against top contender Dillian Whyte and would be willing to face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as well. Joshua has also admitted that a blockbuster…

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according…

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according to Johnathon Banks

Trainer Johnathon Banks has revealed he doesn’t want Gennadiy Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) to face Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) for a third time in September. Golovkin was held to a disputed draw against Alvarez three years ago and was outpointed in …

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

David Haye has admitted he was mystified by Deontay Wilder’s take on his one-sided loss to Tyson Fury after the former WBC heavyweight titleholder revealed last week that he doesn’t view the ‘Gypsy King’ as the true champ. Wilder also said he felt…

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like…

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like

Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) had vowed to make Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) to look like an “ordinary fighter” if the two meet in the ring. The WBO welterweight champion has been linked to a fight with his IBF and WBC counterpart in what would be an in…

Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada on collision course

Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada on collision course

WBA super flyweight champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 49-2 (41) has his sights set on a unification bout with WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada 40-3 (27). The 32-year-old Nicaraguan turned back the clock to deliver a vintage performance when…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US