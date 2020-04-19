Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury, says David Haye

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

If anyone can beat Tyson Fury it’s Anthony Joshua, according to David Haye.

Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight championships with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December while Fury claimed the WBC title with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of old rival Deontay Wilder in February.

Last week Joshua said that a fight with Fury was necessary to determine the true number one heavyweight on the planet.

See Also

“I think the only person who has the artillery, the skill set, the athleticism, the clean living, the know-how, the experience, to have a chance to beat Fury right now is Anthony Joshua,” Haye told Boxing Social.

“I think he’s the only person, realistically. If you were a betting man, if anyone’s got a chance they’d put [their money] on Joshua.

“So, he’s the only guy who has the tools to do it. If he lands his shots on Fury, the way Fury got put down – although his chin looked good last time – but Anthony Joshua is a master boxer as well.

“They underestimate his boxing skill. He hasn’t been boxing as long as Fury has, so he’s still learning.

“I don’t know, I can see Fury outboxing Joshua long on the inside, but then again I can see Anthony Joshua letting his hands go in the middle range. He throws such quick shots.

“The way he knocked out Alexander Povetkin, the fight was uncomfortable for him for a few rounds but when he put his shots together, it was over.

“As soon as he starts tagging people, he’s so big and strong and robust. The fight he lost against Andy Ruiz Jr didn’t flatter him in any way.

“It wasn’t a split decision. It was a horrible loss and I think people [look at that too much]. Boxing doesn’t work like that.

“I lost to Carl Thompson in my eleventh fight and three years later I was undisputed number one. It doesn’t matter, as long as you learn, you can come back.”

Haye refused to give a prediction on the all-British clash, saying that’s why they fight the fights.

“That’s why they have to fight because I don’t know, I genuinely don’t know,” he said.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.