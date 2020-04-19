TwitterFacebook

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

19 April 2020
Anthony Joshua Eddie Hearn belts Getty Images
Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn. Photo credit: Getty Images
Anthony Cocks

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he would welcome a fight against top contender Dillian Whyte and would be willing to face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as well.

Joshua has also admitted that a blockbuster fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury is required to determine the true number one heavyweight in the world.

WBC number one contender Whyte was offered a fight against Joshua at Wembley last April but rejected the offer citing the lack of preparation time.

“I know he’s been chasing a world title shot. I offered him a world title shot last year in April, he refused it,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“Maybe he wants his hand on the WBC, but if me and Tyson Fury fight, then I know he didn’t want to fight me last year, but he’ll definitely have to fight me this time, if he wants his hands on the WBC belt.

“Once I’ve beaten Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte can come and get this work as well. It won’t be that good, it will be one-sided.”

Ukrainian southpaw Usyk is guaranteed a shot at Joshua as the WBO mandatory challenger, but first the Brit needs to get past his IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev once their fight gets rescheduled.

Usyk was expected to face rugged gatekeeper Dereck Chisora in his second fight at heavyweight but that fight now needs to be rescheduled too after the global coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the bout.

“Yeah, I think line them all up,” said Joshua, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO championships. “You know what it is with me, you look through my resume, I take them all on.

“I will be a well-respected heavyweight in this division, knowing that I never ducked a challenge, but Usyk, Dillian Whyte, Fury, [Deontay] Wilder – they’re all on my hitlist, for sure.

“He’s a WBO mandatory challenger and if Dillian didn’t step up, Fury didn’t step up, I would take on Usyk without a shadow of a doubt.”

