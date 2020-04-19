David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

David Haye has admitted he was mystified by Deontay Wilder’s take on his one-sided loss to Tyson Fury after the former WBC heavyweight titleholder revealed last week that he doesn’t view the ‘Gypsy King’ as the true champ.

Wilder also said he felt like a “zombie” during their rematch in February, a fight that saw him on the deck twice before being stopped in the seventh round.

“I don’t understand that,” Haye told Boxing Social. “That was about as conclusive as you can get really.

See Also

“I can’t imagine him saying that. Maybe he just doesn’t feel he turned up and thinks he beat a very, very poor version of himself.

“Although technically it was him in the ring. It’s an interesting one. I don’t know how to feel about that because he said after the fight the better man won in the ring.

“I don’t know about that, it looked like the better man on the night won to me.

“But he’s got an opportunity to do it again and he has a perfect opportunity to back those statements up.

“If he goes out and knocks Fury out in the rematch in one round then, then you can say ‘ah, that was the real Deontay Wilder, sorry’.

“His comments can only really be reflected on after the third fight, then you can say either he was talking complete nonsense or he wasn’t the real champion because the real champion showed up this time.”

Haye said that despite the one-sided nature of the rematch he is still excited for the third fight but warned Fury not to become overconfident.

“I’m intrigued to see the rematch,” he said. “Sometimes things happen in fights and if you fight ten times someone might win nine times.

“Any big guy like that, the records, the power, the height, the costumes, the excitement of the last fight and the excitement of the first fight, these guys could fight ten times and you’d get different results.

“But looking at that last fight, I’m a fan of Fury and Wilder. Both warriors, both big powerful men, different skill sets, but their styles gel beautifully.

“The third fight is Fury going to be overconfident going in thinking he’s got his measure and Wilder all of a sudden comes in at a different level and shocks him with one of those massive shots.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.