Gennadiy Golovkin won’t be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according to Johnathon Banks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Trainer Johnathon Banks has revealed he doesn’t want Gennadiy Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) to face Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) for a third time in September.

Golovkin was held to a disputed draw against Alvarez three years ago and was outpointed in a close fight in their rematch one year later.

Prior to the worldwide cancellation of boxing due to the global coronavirus pandemic it was widely reported that the pair would meet for a third time in September.

See Also

“[Team Canelo] called me about it and I said no,” Banks said to iFL TV.

“The plan was for him [Golovkin] to get this fight [against Kamil Szeremeta] and get another fight, and then fight Canelo.

“When we went to Canelo and said, ‘We’re ready,’ he said, ‘no, I don’t want to fight,’ and he disappeared and went and did whatever he wanted to do and refused to fight.

“Now he’s saying, ‘Ah, okay, I’m ready. After this, let’s do it.’

“He’s [GGG] like, ‘No, I already have something planned [against Szeremeta]. So if you want to do this, let me get this fight out the way. Then if everything is still a go, then let’s come together.’”

Golovkin was last in action in October when he won a thrilling 12-round points decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a close fight at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Banks said he knew it was going to be a tough fight going in.

“Well, I’ll tell you this. People keep saying, ‘styles make fights,’ but no one says nothing about this fight,” he said.

“When this fight was first presented to me, I didn’t like it because when I first got to the press conference, I’m very open and honest about my opinion.

“I said this fight is going to be like a Ward-Gatti fight.

“It’s going to be tooth and nail because if you make a statement saying ‘styles make fights,’ then I would like people to understand what style to that style comparison, what kind of fight is it going to make.

“The whole camp, I was telling GGG, ‘this is going to be a bloody mess. I don’t like the fight. It’s going to be a bloody mess.’

“If I had a choice, I would have chosen Demetrius Andrade or something. I would have chosen him because that would have been a better match-up.

“That would have been a better fight stylistic-wise. But this fight was more of a fan-friendly fight because you get to go tooth and nail, toe-to-toe back and forth.

“So I knew it was going to be that type of fights, so that’s why I prepared GGG to dig deep to be able to go the 12 rounds if needed.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.