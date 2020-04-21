TwitterFacebook

Coronavirus Crisis “Might have been the end” says Carl Frampton

21 April 2020
Frampton_McCreary
Carl Frampton vs Tyler McCreary. Photo credit: INPHO/Stevie English
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

CARL FRAMPTON TODAY rejected the idea that the coronavirus lockdown represents more personal bad luck in his hunt to become a three weight World Champion, saying “we are all in the same boat”.
‘The Jackal’ was forced out of a fight with Emmanuel Dominguez in August 2019 after a freak accident saw a large ornament fall and break his hand in a hotel lobby.

In his return bout in December 2019 Frampton outpointed an outmatched Tyler McCreary but would fracture both his hands in the process, pushing his title fight with Jamel Herring even further away.

Carl, however, is refusing to feel sorry for himself and told ‘The Lockdown Lowdown’ that he is choosing to look on the bright side.

See Also

“My wife made a good point the other day. If I hadn’t had my hand operations, and had been waiting on them now it could have been a different story with things like that being postponed.”

Frampton is clear what that could have meant for his career: “It might have been the end.”

Fans needn’t worry, though, as the 29 fight veteran from Belfast is certain his shot against WBO Junior-Lightweight Champ Jamel Herring will come as soon as it’s safe for them to meet.

“The fight has been pretty much agreed, without being officially announced. I’m pretty sure it will happen eventually… when restrictions ease a little bit.”

Herring has 22 professional fights to his name, with just two losses, and many fans believe he’d go into a fight with 27-2 Frampton as the favourite based on size difference alone.

‘Semper Fi’ got into the ring for a face-off with Frampton after his recent victory over Tyler McCreary and it didn’t go unnoticed how much bigger the American was.

‘The Jackal’ wasn’t as impressed as some.

“If you look at that picture, when he got in the ring after my last fight, he looked about 12 stone… I’m thinking ‘he’s got to make 9st4′.

It’ll hurt him to do the weight a lot more than me…”

Frampton is sure that Herring’s size won’t be the deciding factor when they meet and was adamant that he sees serious flaws in his adversaries game.

“I think he can be outboxed. His feet are slow, he doesn’t punch that fast either. In the middle rounds he gets a little bit lazy.

It’s almost like he cruises and doesn’t want to exert too much energy.”
With victories over Nonito Donaire, Leo Santa Cruz and Scott Quigg on his record, Frampton knows a thing or two about the sweet science.

So what would it mean to be proven right and be crowned a four-time, three-weight World Champion?

“It would be amazing… Hall of Fame stuff. I want people to remember me.”

The Lockdown Lowdown is available via Queensberry Promotions social media channels.
Recent guests have included Archie Sharp, Sunny Edwards and Liam Williams, who sensationally asked “who gives a sh*t about Demetrius Andrade?”

Upcoming guests include Tommy Fury and Joe Joyce.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury, says David Haye

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury,…

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according to Johnathon Banks

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according…

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like…

Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada on collision course

Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada on collision course

Miguel Berchelt chasing the big names at 130 and 135 pounds

Miguel Berchelt chasing the big names at 130 and 135…

Andy Ruiz Jr reveals plans to join Team Canelo

Andy Ruiz Jr reveals plans to join Team Canelo

Jose Ramirez wants Josh Taylor before moving up in weight to face Terence Crawford

Jose Ramirez wants Josh Taylor before moving up in weight…

TOP STORIES

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury,…

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury, says David Haye

If anyone can beat Tyson Fury it’s Anthony Joshua, according to David Haye. Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight championships with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December while Fury claimed the WBC title with a dominant seventh-ro…

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he would welcome a fight against top contender Dillian Whyte and would be willing to face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as well. Joshua has also admitted that a blockbuster…

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according…

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according to Johnathon Banks

Trainer Johnathon Banks has revealed he doesn’t want Gennadiy Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) to face Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) for a third time in September. Golovkin was held to a disputed draw against Alvarez three years ago and was outpointed in …

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

David Haye has admitted he was mystified by Deontay Wilder’s take on his one-sided loss to Tyson Fury after the former WBC heavyweight titleholder revealed last week that he doesn’t view the ‘Gypsy King’ as the true champ. Wilder also said he felt…

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like…

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like

Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) had vowed to make Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) to look like an “ordinary fighter” if the two meet in the ring. The WBO welterweight champion has been linked to a fight with his IBF and WBC counterpart in what would be an in…

Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada on collision course

Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada on collision course

WBA super flyweight champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 49-2 (41) has his sights set on a unification bout with WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada 40-3 (27). The 32-year-old Nicaraguan turned back the clock to deliver a vintage performance when…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US