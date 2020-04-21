TwitterFacebook

Lightweight king tells ‘The Lockdown Tapes’ he’s hunting showdown with ‘Kingry’

21 April 2020
Devin Haney
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Devin Haney says he would love to renew his rivalry with amateur foe Ryan Garcia in the paid ranks, as Haney joins Matchroom Boxing’s new podcast, ‘The Lockdown Tapes’.

Haney is itching to get back into the ring and resume his reign as WBC Lightweight champion having been made champion in recess after suffering the shoulder injury in his first defense against Alfredo Santiago in Los Angeles in November that forced him to have surgery.

The 21 year old talent will be knocking on promoter Eddie Hearn’s door to headline once again when boxing returns from the hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and build up to the massive clashes he’s been craving.

See Also

One of those clashes would be with Garcia, whom he went toe-to-toe with following Garcia’s one-punch KO win in the first round of his clash with Francisco Fonseca in Anaheim in February. Haney also had a friendly but feisty exchange with former two-weight World champion and Golden Boy Promotions partner Bernard Hopkins backstage over the potential battle, and Haney told Chris Lloyd in the second episode of ‘The Lockdown Tapes’ that a future showdown with Garcia is inevitable.

“We boxed a lot in the amateurs, so we have a lot of history,” said Haney. Ryan and I have always been advanced for our ages since we were young. He’s always been my rival, it’s always been him and me going at it, I think I was nine in our first fight and he was my second to last amateur fight.

“Ryan’s good and he’s improved in the pros, training with Eddy Reynoso and the Canelo team. He’s getting better with every fight and his talent speaks for itself.

“I have a lot of respect for Bernard and he was just doing his job. When I get a little rowdy with him, I’m just messing because I know what they have set for Ryan and I don’t think they have any intentions of fighting me, at least Golden Boy don’t right now, but Ryan would fight me.

“I want to make the biggest fights happen and if it’s up at 140lbs I’ll gladly go up and take it. A fight with Mikey Garcia, Adrien Briner, those are the big fights there. But Lightweight is where I am campaigning and I’m looking to win more and more World titles.”

Along with his thoughts on Garcia, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez, Haney gives updates on his rehab, a tribute to Roger Mayweather, how long he wants to be in the sport for and advice to fans on staying fit and healthy during the lockdown.

Fans can find Haney’s episode plus episode one with Joshua Buatsi here:

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-matchroom-boxing-podcast/id1506174562

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5YRAWQS5JXB0OvM8vCqZxq

Matchroom Website: https://www.matchroomboxing.com/lockdown-tapes-podcast/

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury, says David Haye

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury,…

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according to Johnathon Banks

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according…

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like…

Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada on collision course

Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada on collision course

Miguel Berchelt chasing the big names at 130 and 135 pounds

Miguel Berchelt chasing the big names at 130 and 135…

Andy Ruiz Jr reveals plans to join Team Canelo

Andy Ruiz Jr reveals plans to join Team Canelo

Jose Ramirez wants Josh Taylor before moving up in weight to face Terence Crawford

Jose Ramirez wants Josh Taylor before moving up in weight…

TOP STORIES

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury,…

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury, says David Haye

If anyone can beat Tyson Fury it’s Anthony Joshua, according to David Haye. Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight championships with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December while Fury claimed the WBC title with a dominant seventh-ro…

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he would welcome a fight against top contender Dillian Whyte and would be willing to face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as well. Joshua has also admitted that a blockbuster…

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according…

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according to Johnathon Banks

Trainer Johnathon Banks has revealed he doesn’t want Gennadiy Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) to face Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) for a third time in September. Golovkin was held to a disputed draw against Alvarez three years ago and was outpointed in …

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

David Haye has admitted he was mystified by Deontay Wilder’s take on his one-sided loss to Tyson Fury after the former WBC heavyweight titleholder revealed last week that he doesn’t view the ‘Gypsy King’ as the true champ. Wilder also said he felt…

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like…

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like

Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) had vowed to make Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) to look like an “ordinary fighter” if the two meet in the ring. The WBO welterweight champion has been linked to a fight with his IBF and WBC counterpart in what would be an in…

Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada on collision course

Roman Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada on collision course

WBA super flyweight champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 49-2 (41) has his sights set on a unification bout with WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada 40-3 (27). The 32-year-old Nicaraguan turned back the clock to deliver a vintage performance when…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US