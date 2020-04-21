Nicola Hopewell ‘Lockdown’ Video Diary

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Former Amateur star Nicola Hopewell, who made her Professional Debut around two weeks before the global lockdown, against Ghanaian Amateur star Anita Addy, recently made a video diary covering one day of her adapted routine during this crisis.

Before we get to Nicola’s Video, here’s a little about her amateur career and accolades as well as the widely published report on her pro debut against Anita Addy.

Nicola, who was on the England Talent Pathway for twelve months, traveled to different gyms around the country, training with England coaches.

Whilst on the ETP system, she attended a three day Team GB training camp in Sheffield and sparred with the Italian boxing team.

Nicola has also shared the ring with the best in the country at her weight including Commonwealth gold medalist and now undefeated pro boxer Lisa Whiteside and GB boxer Tori Ellis Willetts who is on the pathway for the Olympics. Nicola has also sparred professional boxers Nicola Adams, Nina Bradley and Terri Harper.

Nicola’s Hopewell’s Amateur Accolades – belts, box cups and championships:

• East Midlands Champion 2015 to 2019

• National Development Silver Medalist 2015

• National Development Champion Gold Medalist 2016

• National elite semi finalist 2017 (bronze medal)

• National elite quarter finalist 2018

• National elite semi finalist (bronze medal) 2019

• East Midlands Elite flyweight belt holder

• Central England Elite flyweight belt holder

• East Midlands Box Cup silver medalist 2018

• Esker box cup gold medalist 2018

• Esker best over seas boxer belt holder 2018

• Esker trophy 2018 – runner up for overall best boxer

• England winter women’s box cup gold medalist 2018

• Hull box cup gold medalist 2019

Esker box cup silver medal at 51kg 2019

Esker box cup gold medal at 54kg 2019

Below is the widely published report on Nicola Hopewell’s Professional debut, that took place on the 7th March 2020 at the Hoops Basketball Centre in Barrow-in-Furness.

First fight off the night see former England Pathway Amateur Star Nicola Hopewell challenge Ghanaian former Elite Amateur fighter Anita Addy, for the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Super Flyweight International Silver Championship.

Both protagonists were cautious in their initial approach, both working hard behind their jab, testing the other’s mettle with crisp fast flurries. As the round progressed Addy began to load more power into her shots, which in turn led to Hopewell returning equally powerful shots and for the rest of the round the pair entertained the assembled crowd with some sensational boxing.

Hopewell comes out hard and fast in the second, soon backing Addy into a neutral corner before letting rip with both hands, Addy initially began to fight her way out from the corner but Hopewell had an answer for everything the Ghanaian threw at her and kept forcing her backed up against the ropes before letting rip with a peach of a head-shot to send Addy crashing to the canvas.

Hopewell’s power in that shot proved too much for the tough Ghanaian, who was unable to rise to her feet before Referee Lee Murtagh’s count reached its conclusion. Official time of stoppage just Twenty Seconds of the Second Round.

