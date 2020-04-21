Vasyl Lomachenko says Gervonta Davis won’t fight him, responds to Devin Haney claims

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko 14-1 (10) doesn’t believe Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) will fight him anytime soon.

But the 32-year-old Ukrainian southpaw doesn’t blame Davis. He says it’s the undefeated American’s promoters who are holding the fight up.

“Right now, I don’t think he’s going to fight me. He might want to fight me, but his promoters are not going to let him. Aside from him, that weight class is getting very interesting,” Lomachenko said.

“We have a lot of good names in the weight class. Not (just) the champions, but they are in the rankings. So I think it’s a hard weight division.”

Lomachenko also responded to claims from rising star Devin Haney 24-0 (15) that he would knock him out.

“Yes, DAZN posted something about Haney, and he said he would knock me out. So that is why I answered him, ‘Hey, listen, are you serious?’,” he said.

“He has not fought anybody and now he is saying he is going to knock me out? I said, ‘No problem, let’s do it.’ Then he answered me right away saying, ‘Yes, we can do it.’ I said, ‘OK, I am ready.’

“He knows I am ready. I think he is ready, and we can give the fight for the fans that everybody wants.

“That is why I mentioned before that this is a very interesting weight class with big names and good names coming to the weight class.”

Lomachenko admitted that a fight with Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) would be difficult to win based on the IBF 135-pound titleholder’s shoulder roll and catch-and-shoot style.

“It’s not an easy type of fighting. It is not an easy style. It is easier to fight attacking fighters who are coming forward. It’s much easier,” he said.

“This type of counterpuncher is more difficult to fight. The winner will be who has the better boxing IQ.

“But that style with the shoulder, I think I know what I have to do to win.”

