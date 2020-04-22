Dillian Whyte versus Alexander Povetkin could land in America

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte’s fight against Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin could be rescheduled to take place in America, according to the heavyweight’s brother Dean Whyte.

The bout was originally scheduled to take in Manchester on May 2 before being pushed back to July 4 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“He might have to go abroad because the British Boxing Board might not allow it,” Dean told CasinoLounge.co.uk.

“In America, Trump is already saying that some states are going to be open earlier than others, so potentially it may go over there.

“I know Saudi is out the question, but America is definitely a possibility. Eddie Hearn does a lot of business out there, so they may potentially look at one of the states that have not been hit very hard by the pandemic and potentially put it there.

“At the front of the queue is potentially the United States.”

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who defeated Whyte by seventh-round knockout in 2015, recently said a rematch with Whyte would be a one-sided affair.

Dean Whyte disagrees.

“I personally think it’s just the confidence of him as a two-time world champion, so he’s within his rights to say that. But there is definitely no chance of an easy night with Dillian Whyte. No chance,” he said.

“Joseph Parker will tell you that, Oscar Rivas will tell you that, Dereck Chisora will tell you that, Lucas Browne will definitely tell you that.

“Dillian has a champion’s mindset, work ethic and toughness. You ain’t gonna get no easy night.

“Joshua can try and put that out into the universe to convince himself and everyone around him, but on the night we will know – and I’m sure the world will know, it won’t be an easy nights’ work.

“Coming from similar backgrounds and making themselves stars in the UK – there’s a rivalry. But there’s also a begrudging respect having shared the ring.

“Those guys want to fight each more than anything. Absolutely it will happen again before they both retire.”

