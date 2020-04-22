TwitterFacebook

Dillian Whyte versus Alexander Povetkin could land in America

22 April 2020
dillianwhyte
Dillian Whyte. Photo credit: BBC
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Dillian Whyte’s fight against Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin could be rescheduled to take place in America, according to the heavyweight’s brother Dean Whyte.

The bout was originally scheduled to take in Manchester on May 2 before being pushed back to July 4 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“He might have to go abroad because the British Boxing Board might not allow it,” Dean told CasinoLounge.co.uk.

See Also

“In America, Trump is already saying that some states are going to be open earlier than others, so potentially it may go over there.

“I know Saudi is out the question, but America is definitely a possibility. Eddie Hearn does a lot of business out there, so they may potentially look at one of the states that have not been hit very hard by the pandemic and potentially put it there.

“At the front of the queue is potentially the United States.”

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who defeated Whyte by seventh-round knockout in 2015, recently said a rematch with Whyte would be a one-sided affair.

Dean Whyte disagrees.

“I personally think it’s just the confidence of him as a two-time world champion, so he’s within his rights to say that. But there is definitely no chance of an easy night with Dillian Whyte. No chance,” he said.

“Joseph Parker will tell you that, Oscar Rivas will tell you that, Dereck Chisora will tell you that, Lucas Browne will definitely tell you that.

“Dillian has a champion’s mindset, work ethic and toughness. You ain’t gonna get no easy night.

“Joshua can try and put that out into the universe to convince himself and everyone around him, but on the night we will know – and I’m sure the world will know, it won’t be an easy nights’ work.

“Coming from similar backgrounds and making themselves stars in the UK – there’s a rivalry. But there’s also a begrudging respect having shared the ring.

“Those guys want to fight each more than anything. Absolutely it will happen again before they both retire.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte versus Alexander Povetkin could land in America

Dillian Whyte versus Alexander Povetkin could land in America

Sullivan Barrera still in training for Sergey Kovalev clash as he awaits new date

Sullivan Barrera still in training for Sergey Kovalev clash as…

Vasyl Lomachenko says Gervonta Davis won't fight him, responds to Devin Haney claims

Vasyl Lomachenko says Gervonta Davis won't fight him, responds to…

Emanuel Navarrete wants Naoya Inoue at 122-pounds

Emanuel Navarrete wants Naoya Inoue at 122-pounds

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury, says David Haye

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury,…

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according to Johnathon Banks

Gennadiy Golovkin won't be fighting Canelo Alvarez in September, according…

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

David Haye weighs in on Deontay Wilder’s latest comments 

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like

Terence Crawford vows to make Errol Spence Jr look like…

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte versus Alexander Povetkin could land in America

Dillian Whyte versus Alexander Povetkin could land in America

Dillian Whyte’s fight against Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin could be rescheduled to take place in America, according to the heavyweight’s brother Dean Whyte. The bout was originally scheduled to take in Manchester on May 2 before being pushed…

Sullivan Barrera still in training for Sergey Kovalev clash as…

Sullivan Barrera still in training for Sergey Kovalev clash as he awaits new date

Sullivan Barrera 22-3 (14) remains in training despite the cancellation of his fight against former unified light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev 34-4-1 (29) due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The 38-year-old Cuban was scheduled to face K…

Vasyl Lomachenko says Gervonta Davis won't fight him, responds to…

Vasyl Lomachenko says Gervonta Davis won't fight him, responds to Devin Haney claims

Unified lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko 14-1 (10) doesn’t believe Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) will fight him anytime soon. But the 32-year-old Ukrainian southpaw doesn’t blame Davis. He says it’s the undefeated American’s promoters who a…

Emanuel Navarrete wants Naoya Inoue at 122-pounds

Emanuel Navarrete wants Naoya Inoue at 122-pounds

WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete 31-1 (27) is calling for a fight against undefeated Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue 19-0 (16) before he moves up in weight. WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Inoue, 27, won the final of the World Bo…

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury,…

Anthony Joshua is only one who can defeat Tyson Fury, says David Haye

If anyone can beat Tyson Fury it’s Anthony Joshua, according to David Haye. Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight championships with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December while Fury claimed the WBC title with a dominant seventh-ro…

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Anthony Joshua reveals heavyweight hitlist

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he would welcome a fight against top contender Dillian Whyte and would be willing to face former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as well. Joshua has also admitted that a blockbuster…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US