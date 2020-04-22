Sullivan Barrera still in training for Sergey Kovalev clash as he awaits new date

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Sullivan Barrera 22-3 (14) remains in training despite the cancellation of his fight against former unified light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev 34-4-1 (29) due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old Cuban was scheduled to face Kovalev, 37, at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California this Saturday night at a catchweight of 180 pounds.

Barrera is hopeful the fight can be rescheduled for the summer.

See Also

“This fight means everything to me. I have fought the best in the division but this is the biggest fight for me,” Barrera said.

“Bigger than Andre Ward, or (Dmitry) Bivol or Joe Smith. This is a fight that should have happened a long time ago but never happened.”

Barrera went 12 rounds with Andre Ward four years ago before being stopped in 12 by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol two years later.

In 2017 he outpointed Joe Smith Jr over 10 rounds. Smith Jr was coming off an eighth-round knockout of all-time great Bernard Hopkins.

Barrera’s wife recently gave birth to Sullivan Jr which has given his father extra motivation to train and fight. The former Cuban amateur standout knows he is in the latter stages of his career and wants to end on a high note.

“It is do or die for me. This is a fight I have to win and I know I will win. I hope Kovalev is still training so we can get this rescheduled for as soon as possible,” Barrera said.

Trainer Derik Santos has been very impressed with the work Barrera has put in despite not having a definite fight date.

“Sully is very focused. He is a professional. He was having a great camp and we are keeping him in sharp and in great shape,” Santos said.

“This will be the best version of Sullivan that the fans have seen. We have the perfect game plan to defeat the Krusher.”

Read more articles about: Sergey Kovalev, Sullivan Barrera

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.