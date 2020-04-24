FITE Announces Global Expansion with VIDAA/Hisense

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

FITE, the leading global platform for digital streaming sports and special events, announced the formal launch of their app on VIDAA Smart TV operating system – VIDAA U OS (available on Hisense made TVs sold under the Hisense, Toshiba and several OEM brands), now available worldwide. FITE, the go-to pay per view and subscription brand with a specialty in combat sports, has been extending their content slate to include other sports like soccer, and even action movie releases like Cagefighter: Worlds Collide which exclusively premieres on FITE (outside the US) on May 16th.

Hisense, the world’s third largest television brand has revamped its Smart TV operating system to become a prominent global content player, with over 20 million installs worldwide. The updated VIDAA Smart TV platform features a completely new user interface and integration of content providers, placing the user and their habits at the center of the TV experience. Further, the platform incorporates a centralized user management, ad and billing system, providing the customer an easier way to access the content they enjoy most.

“We are excited about our new partnership with the sports and special events-focused FITE brand. We are launching FITE globally, and FITE‘s application is pre-installed in every Hisense TV with VIDAA OS. Sports is one of our four pillars and it is extremely important content,” said Guy Edri, EVP of Business Development for Hisense’s VIDAA platform.

The integration of FITE into Vidaa offerings brings content from hundreds of leagues from more than 30 leagues offering top Boxing, MMA, and Pro Wrestling events and package options to fill out the robust Vidaa sports line-up. With future SA Qualifier World Cup Soccer event rights on FITE and much more to come, Vidaa continues to secure partnerships from the most compelling sports and entertainment programming for its burgeoning customer base.

“We were excited about adding our FITE app to the Vidaa platform,” stated Ben Halabi, SVP Business Development of FITE. “The interface is slick yet customer-friendly and their team is very focused on making a great TV-watching experience. As our brand’s content offerings expand we look forward to reaching this vast new audience around the world on Vidaa.”

ABOUT FITE

FITE is the premium digital streaming platform for combat sports featuring over 1,000 events per year. FITE is available globally through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex. In addition, FITE supports Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, Netrange, Hisense/Vidaa and 7,000 models of TVs, and streams premiere sports and special events to its 2.5M registered viewers. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Become a FITE affiliate – free to join: https://www.fite.tv/affiliate. Follow FITE on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT HISENSE

Hisense was founded in 1969 in Qingdao, China and for five decades has been committed to developing innovative consumer electronics products. Today, Hisense is the No. 3 global TV brand. The company has built 54 overseas companies and utilizes 14 high-end international production facilities in Europe, Central America and South Africa. Hisense also has 12 research and development centers worldwide with the sole aim of delivering first-rate and affordable products that improve the lives of consumers.

ABOUT VIDAA

VIDAA is a Linux based open Smart TV operating system, currently used on Hisense TVs. Established in 2014 it has – in just six years – become a strong global contender in the smart TV platform space. In 2020, VIDAA is introducing a completely new and revamped user interface named 4.0, which puts the user and his way of consuming content at the core of the design. VIDAA will be preinstalled on a new Hisense TVs as well as Toshiba Smart TVs manufactured by Hisense. VIDAA aggregates content from the best global and local partners in over 120 countries and territories.

