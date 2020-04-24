Leo Santa Cruz wants Gervonta Davis next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA featherweight and super featherweight champion Leo Santa Cruz 37-1-1 (19) has revealed his plans to face Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) in his next fight.

“We’re focused on the fight against Gervonta Davis. The negotiation was very advanced, but with this situation it has slowed down. We thought it could be in May or June but now we are waiting for a new date,” said Santa Cruz to WBA president Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, on Instagram Live.

Mendoza announced that the request for the Santa Cruz-Davis fight has already arrived at his office, which means that negotiations are already well underway.

See Also

Santa Cruz said that he expected the bout to take place at 130-pounds but did not rule out a move up to lightweight to make the fight happen.

The 31-year-old Mexican discussed different personal and professional matters with Mendoza, including his opinion on the late Edwin Valero who he had the opportunity to see sparring with his brothers and who he said had an impressive punch.

Santa Cruz also talked about his rivalry with Abner Mares and the possibility of fighting him for a third time.

“Of course, I’ve said it. If people want it, I’d do it. People liked that fight. I let the promoters and managers do it and if they tell me, I will do it,” said the Los Angeles-trained boxer.

Among other points, Mendoza asked the ‘Famoso Terremoto’ about the creation of his promotional company, and although he pointed out that he is not working on it at 100%, he said that it is a project to help boxers who start from the bottom, as he did, and develop their careers.

Santa Cruz added that he would be happy to participate in different WBA projects with young boxers and in favour of the underprivileged and that he would accept any invitation for boxing and youth.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.