Mike Tyson reveals his fears of being a fighter

24 April 2020
Mike Tyson
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

Hall of Famer Mike Tyson has opened up about his fear of being a boxer and how he managed his nerves leading up to a fight.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion of the world when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in two rounds when he was just 20 years old in 1986.

Over the next three years Tyson would become the most feared man on the planet. He defended his WBC championship nine times and added the WBA and IBF belts to his collection before being upset by Buster Douglas in Japan in 1990.

“I never thought I could handle being a fighter. It just was. I’ve never been able to handle it. You always get nervous. I’m nervous now. That’s just part of life,” Tyson said actor Kenan Thompson.

“I believe from my experience that the feeling is a natural defence mechanism. You rise to the occasion or you freeze. You learn to deal with that.”

Tyson elaborated on his fighting philosophy, saying it is closely tied to morality.

“What is a normal person? It has nothing to do with being an athletic person, it’s about your morale,” he said.

“Fighting has a lot to do with morality too. It’s not about taking it, it’s the willingness to die, that’s what life is. When you stand up to it you no longer have to fear it.”

The 54-year-old revealed he still does a cardio workout every day and plans to get back in the boxing gym soon.

“I’m working out, I’m getting up every day. I do an hour on my bike, an hour on my treadmill, then I do some light weights,” he said. “I’m getting ready to go there, another week or two and I’m going to start hitting the bag.”

