David Haye considering ring return to face winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

David Haye says he would consider a comeback but only to face the winner of the mooted heavyweight unification bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

The 39-year-old Londoner retired in 2018 with a record of 28-4 (26) after suffering a fifth-round knockout loss to Tony Bellew in their rematch at The O2.

Joshua regained the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr on points in Saudi Arabia last December.

Fury claimed the WBC championship with a dominant seventh-round knockout of previously undefeated American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas in February.

“The only one that I would do it for is the winner of AJ and Tyson Fury because that would be number one versus number one,” Haye told Behind the Gloves.

“That’s probably the only one, but not really. It’s a lot to go through.

“I got my body in a good place right now, and I’m in a good place. All my injuries have healed up. There’s been no hardcore training. I’ve been at home with my weights.”

Joshua is due to face mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev later this year, while Fury is contractually obligated to face Wilder for the third time when boxing resumes following the global coronavirus pandemic.

Haye revealed he still trains daily, although not with the intensity as when he was fighting.

“Normally, when you train for a fight, you’ve got to put your body through it,” Haye continued. “If you want to knockout big guys and have a chance of winning against giants, you’ve got to sacrifice and put your body through it.

“I’ve enjoyed this time where the intensity has been taken from a ten to a three. Everyone thinks I train super, super hard. Not really.

“I probably train between half an hour to 45-minute every day, but I have a nice routine. I’m not training for an athletic performance.

“I’m training for vanity. When I watch fights now, I think ‘I’d slip this jab, I’d do this and do that.’ That’s the slippery slope when your brain starts going like that.”

