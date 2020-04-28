TwitterFacebook

Undeafeated Cuban Raynel Mederos takes aim at the lightweight division

28 April 2020
Raynel Mederos
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undeafeated Cuban Raynel Mederos takes aim at the lightweight division.

Undefeated Chilean based Cuban prodigy King Raynel Mederos wants the best in the lightweight division.

The Cuban standouts last outing March 14 on the Dragon Fire Latino event in Chile saw Mederos winning a wide decision over Argentian Gonzalo Romero.

It was was the 23 years olds first time campaigning in the lightweight division, where Mederos aims to stay for the majority of his career.

The event was the first of the newly launched Dragon Fire Latino promotional company by Chiles Nico “Maverick” Martinez.

Mederos opened up about his future, “Firstly I want to thank God, my manager The Big Bossman Tony Tolj, My promoter “The Maverick” Nico Martinez. I am putting in the work in the gym and the results continue to come, I have an amazing team around me and I know thats what it takes to go to the next level. I’m looking forward to having a massive year, once this Covid 19 corona Virus is finally over.

It brings me great joy to see how much all our team are improving. Since signing with El Jefe Tony Tolj Andres Campos is now a WBA and WBO champion. Im only 4 wins, but I can see a big future for all our team.”

Manager Tony Tolj opens up his lightweight charge.

“I’m please with Mederos progress, he’s 23 and only 4 fights in career so there is a longway to go. Mederos along with Ramon Mascareña and WBA & WBO Regional champion Andres Campos im very confident will usher in a Golden era of Chilean boxing.

Once Covid 19 is over with and boxing is back to normal, look out for the Red Hot Chileans”

