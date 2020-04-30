Daniel Jacobs has his sights set on Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA and IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs 36-3 (30) has announced his plans to face undefeated super middleweights Callum Smith 27-0 (19) and Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14).

Smith holds the WBA 168-pound title while Saunders owns the WBO belt.

The 33-year-old from Brooklyn moved up to the super middleweight division last December when he stopped Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in five rounds.

See Also

“I want to be a Hall of Famer one day and winning a belt in this weight division is what I need to do to achieve that,” said Jacobs. “You are going to see the best version of Daniel Jacobs now and I’m looking at the likes of Callum and Billy Joe, both of those fights make sense.

“Looking at my track record I have really fought some good guys in the last two years. I have been able to face the best in the division in my era and that’s what makes me most happy.

Another name on Jacobs’ hitlist is Philly brawler Gabriel Rosado, who has been angling for a fight with the former champion.

“It only makes sense for me coming into this division to fight the very best,” said Jacobs. “I want to be able to prove that I am the best.

“As well as wanting the big fights, there is also the fights where you want to settle the debt which is what I have always said about that little nag Gabe Rosado. If we were to fight in New York or Philadelphia then great, it’s onwards from there. He is just a hater who wants my position.”

Jacobs, who was the first American fighter to sign with Eddie Hearns’ Matchroom Boxing USA, is looking forward to getting back in the ring when the sport is allowed to resume after the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to fight this year, but we don’t know at this time,” said Jacobs. “We don’t know how long this process is going to take. Fighting behind closed doors would be a strange experience but if I felt that the fans wanted to see me fight then I would make that sacrifice for them, it would be cool.

“It was Eddie’s slick hair and nice suits that drew me here! I loved the appeal of how Eddie looked after his fighters and it was a great opportunity to be the first signee of Matchroom Boxing USA, I couldn’t ask for a better situation, being a part of this has been epic.

“I will always have my involvement in the sport, whether that’s commentating or having my own fighters and I will know when it is my time to explore those new things in my life. Firstly, I’ll be giving it a good go in the super middleweight division.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.