Errol Spence says he would beat Floyd Mayweather, reflects on car crash
IBF and WBA welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) says the global coronavirus pandemic has given him the chance to rebuild his career following his horror car crash last October.
The 30-year-old Texan southpaw was just weeks removed from winning his world title unification bout against Shawn Porter when he rolled his Ferrari at speed in a single car accident and was ejected from the vehicle. Despite not wearing a seatbelt, he emerged relatively unscathed.
“This pandemic really been helping me out a lot. Basically recovery, taking my time and getting back. I’m already back, I’m 100%,” Spence said on Showtime’s ‘All the Smoke’ show.
“No restrictions in my training except sparring. I can’t spar yet because I got my teeth knocked out and they put three posts in my mouth. Once they heal, I get my permanent teeth and then I’ll be able to spar.
“I don’t even remember being in the hospital. The only thing I remember is being at home, three weeks later… I didn’t break any bones, no fractures, no anything… I should’ve lost my life that night.”
Spence praised Floyd Mayweather Jr for his mental toughness but said he believed his physicality would get him over the line against the former pound-for-pound king.
“100% focused, in my prime, I think I would beat Floyd,” he said. “He’s very mentally tough. I would cut him off, I would use my jab… throw combinations, work the body and then work the head… I’d try to break him down physically, because I know I’m not gonna break him down mentally.”
Spence says the car accident was something of a blessing in disguise.
“Don’t take anything for granted. Around that time, I was taking a lot of stuff for granted,” he said.
“I think I was headed down that way anyway. I was headed down that path to destruction anyway. I was taking a lot of stuff for granted. It was showing… I was already heading to destruction I think and that car accident was eye-opening for me.”
