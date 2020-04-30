Errol Spence says he would beat Floyd Mayweather, reflects on car crash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF and WBA welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) says the global coronavirus pandemic has given him the chance to rebuild his career following his horror car crash last October.

The 30-year-old Texan southpaw was just weeks removed from winning his world title unification bout against Shawn Porter when he rolled his Ferrari at speed in a single car accident and was ejected from the vehicle. Despite not wearing a seatbelt, he emerged relatively unscathed.

“This pandemic really been helping me out a lot. Basically recovery, taking my time and getting back. I’m already back, I’m 100%,” Spence said on Showtime’s ‘All the Smoke’ show.

“No restrictions in my training except sparring. I can’t spar yet because I got my teeth knocked out and they put three posts in my mouth. Once they heal, I get my permanent teeth and then I’ll be able to spar.

“I don’t even remember being in the hospital. The only thing I remember is being at home, three weeks later… I didn’t break any bones, no fractures, no anything… I should’ve lost my life that night.”

Spence praised Floyd Mayweather Jr for his mental toughness but said he believed his physicality would get him over the line against the former pound-for-pound king.

“100% focused, in my prime, I think I would beat Floyd,” he said. “He’s very mentally tough. I would cut him off, I would use my jab… throw combinations, work the body and then work the head… I’d try to break him down physically, because I know I’m not gonna break him down mentally.”

Spence says the car accident was something of a blessing in disguise.

“Don’t take anything for granted. Around that time, I was taking a lot of stuff for granted,” he said.

“I think I was headed down that way anyway. I was headed down that path to destruction anyway. I was taking a lot of stuff for granted. It was showing… I was already heading to destruction I think and that car accident was eye-opening for me.”

