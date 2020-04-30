TwitterFacebook

Josh Warrington prepared to face Can Xu without a live audience

30 April 2020
Josh Warrington
Josh Warrington celebrating after his title win over Lee Selby.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 30-0 (7) says he would accept a fight against Can Xu 18-2 (3) behind closed doors but he wouldn’t be happy about his supporters missing out.

The 29-year-old ‘Leeds Warrior’ was close to finalising a deal with China’s Xu, 26, at Headingley Stadium before the global coronavirus pandemic quashed those plans.

It is expected that when boxing shows initially return it will be without spectators in attendance.

See Also

While it is far from the ideal scenario, Warrington says he would be prepared to bite the bullet if promoter Eddie Hearn offered him the opportunity to face the talented Xu in the coming months.

“If Eddie said ‘listen, you’re going to have to fight behind closed doors for a unification or you wait until next year but it’s not going to happen’ then I’d scoop up the unification fight,” Warrington told PA.

“I’d feel guilty a little bit because there are a lot of fans who have been coming since day dot and have not missed a single fight and there are a lot of fans who sacrifice a lot just to be there.

“It’s an occasion, a lot of them feel like they’re in there with me and I couldn’t imagine having to force them to sit at home and watch it on the telly.

“I can imagine a few of them saying ‘surely you can just get me in, Josh, and I’ll stand at the back or something’.

“But if that’s what it would have to be to make sure that we got the big fight then it would have to happen like that.”

Warrington won the IBF crown with a split decision victory over Lee Selby two years ago. He has defended the title three times, including points victories over Carl Frampton and Kid Galahad.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin could be first big fight behind closed doors

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin could be first big fight…

Negotiations underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury clash

Negotiations underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury clash

Luke Campbell vows to reverse result against Vasiliy Lomachenko in rematch

Luke Campbell vows to reverse result against Vasiliy Lomachenko in…

Josh Warrington prepared to face Can Xu without a live audience

Josh Warrington prepared to face Can Xu without a live…

Errol Spence says he would beat Floyd Mayweather, reflects on car crash

Errol Spence says he would beat Floyd Mayweather, reflects on…

Daniel Jacobs has his sights set on Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders

Daniel Jacobs has his sights set on Callum Smith, Billy…

David Haye considering ring return to face winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

David Haye considering ring return to face winner of Anthony…

Oscar Valdez focused on Miguel Berchelt fight, talks Shakur Stevenson and Leo Santa Cruz

Oscar Valdez focused on Miguel Berchelt fight, talks Shakur Stevenson…

Mike Tyson reveals his fears of being a fighter

Mike Tyson reveals his fears of being a fighter

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin could be first big fight…

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin could be first big fight behind closed doors

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed plans to stage “two or three” Saturday fight nights in July to test the waters before returning with a bigger show behind closed doors that could feature British heavyweight Dillian Whyte’s clash with Russian veteran…

Negotiations underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury clash

Negotiations underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury clash

Early negotiations have begun for a tantalising heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21). Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last December. Fury …

Luke Campbell vows to reverse result against Vasiliy Lomachenko in…

Luke Campbell vows to reverse result against Vasiliy Lomachenko in rematch

Lightweight contender Luke Campbell 20-3 (13) insists he won’t be denied another world title shot following his 12-round decision loss to unified champion and pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) last August. "At the end of the day I…

Josh Warrington prepared to face Can Xu without a live…

Josh Warrington prepared to face Can Xu without a live audience

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 30-0 (7) says he would accept a fight against Can Xu 18-2 (3) behind closed doors but he wouldn’t be happy about his supporters missing out. The 29-year-old ‘Leeds Warrior’ was close to finalising a deal …

Errol Spence says he would beat Floyd Mayweather, reflects on…

Errol Spence says he would beat Floyd Mayweather, reflects on car crash

IBF and WBA welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) says the global coronavirus pandemic has given him the chance to rebuild his career following his horror car crash last October. The 30-year-old Texan southpaw was just weeks removed from…

Daniel Jacobs has his sights set on Callum Smith, Billy…

Daniel Jacobs has his sights set on Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders

Former WBA and IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs 36-3 (30) has announced his plans to face undefeated super middleweights Callum Smith 27-0 (19) and Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14). Smith holds the WBA 168-pound title while Saunders owns the WB…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US