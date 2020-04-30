Luke Campbell vows to reverse result against Vasiliy Lomachenko in rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lightweight contender Luke Campbell 20-3 (13) insists he won’t be denied another world title shot following his 12-round decision loss to unified champion and pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) last August.

“At the end of the day I’m here to fight the best and I’ve got a big name to be in massive fights and a big enough reputation to be in exciting fights against any of the champions,” Campbell told Mirror Fighting.

“It will happen, I will fight for a title and I will win a title but it’s just who and when that I’m not sure.

See Also

“I was promised something and then they took it away from me through no fault of my own, so it can be a little disheartening and upsetting but it’s one of those things.

“They hold the power and I don’t and I’ve just to get on with it, keep training hard and the title fights will be there to take.

“I’m a fighter who just wants to fight but I don’t have the control to say I’m fighting for the title next, I just have to be patient.”

Campbell, 32, is confident he could gain revenge over Ukrainian southpaw Lomachenko if the pair meet again.

“Every lesson hurt is a lesson learned and even though I didn’t get the win in that last fight, I feel like it was the making of me,” he added.

“Sometimes when you’re winning all the time you don’t look at the lessons and learn from them but when you suffer a defeat you look at it closely and you study to try and make yourself better.

“People were saying I was fantastic but the way I look at it I can be so much better and I will be.

“I’ve done a lot of studying of myself since that fight and I realised I didn’t do a lot of things I’m capable of.

“I feel like I’m just coming into myself, I really do feel I can beat any of them out there and that I’m getting better than ever.

“I’d love to fight him again, I’d love to be in a position to have a rematch and I’m probably the only boxer on the planet who is saying he wants to fight Lomachenko, the rest of them never mention his name, and I get it, I know why!

“I also know I can do more in the second fight but I do need to earn it, I’m not deluded and calling people out without earning the right, but I will earn my second shot and I honestly believe I can get the win, as hard as that might be.”

Read more articles about: Luke Campbell, Vasiliy Lomachenko

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.