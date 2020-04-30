TwitterFacebook

Luke Campbell vows to reverse result against Vasiliy Lomachenko in rematch

30 April 2020
Luke Campbell vs Lomachenko
Vasyl Lomachenko and Luke Campbell weigh in.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Lightweight contender Luke Campbell 20-3 (13) insists he won’t be denied another world title shot following his 12-round decision loss to unified champion and pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) last August.

“At the end of the day I’m here to fight the best and I’ve got a big name to be in massive fights and a big enough reputation to be in exciting fights against any of the champions,” Campbell told Mirror Fighting.

“It will happen, I will fight for a title and I will win a title but it’s just who and when that I’m not sure.

See Also

“I was promised something and then they took it away from me through no fault of my own, so it can be a little disheartening and upsetting but it’s one of those things.

“They hold the power and I don’t and I’ve just to get on with it, keep training hard and the title fights will be there to take.

“I’m a fighter who just wants to fight but I don’t have the control to say I’m fighting for the title next, I just have to be patient.”

Campbell, 32, is confident he could gain revenge over Ukrainian southpaw Lomachenko if the pair meet again.

“Every lesson hurt is a lesson learned and even though I didn’t get the win in that last fight, I feel like it was the making of me,” he added.

“Sometimes when you’re winning all the time you don’t look at the lessons and learn from them but when you suffer a defeat you look at it closely and you study to try and make yourself better.

“People were saying I was fantastic but the way I look at it I can be so much better and I will be.

“I’ve done a lot of studying of myself since that fight and I realised I didn’t do a lot of things I’m capable of.

“I feel like I’m just coming into myself, I really do feel I can beat any of them out there and that I’m getting better than ever.

“I’d love to fight him again, I’d love to be in a position to have a rematch and I’m probably the only boxer on the planet who is saying he wants to fight Lomachenko, the rest of them never mention his name, and I get it, I know why!

“I also know I can do more in the second fight but I do need to earn it, I’m not deluded and calling people out without earning the right, but I will earn my second shot and I honestly believe I can get the win, as hard as that might be.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin could be first big fight behind closed doors

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin could be first big fight…

Negotiations underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury clash

Negotiations underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury clash

Luke Campbell vows to reverse result against Vasiliy Lomachenko in rematch

Luke Campbell vows to reverse result against Vasiliy Lomachenko in…

Josh Warrington prepared to face Can Xu without a live audience

Josh Warrington prepared to face Can Xu without a live…

Errol Spence says he would beat Floyd Mayweather, reflects on car crash

Errol Spence says he would beat Floyd Mayweather, reflects on…

Daniel Jacobs has his sights set on Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders

Daniel Jacobs has his sights set on Callum Smith, Billy…

David Haye considering ring return to face winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury

David Haye considering ring return to face winner of Anthony…

Oscar Valdez focused on Miguel Berchelt fight, talks Shakur Stevenson and Leo Santa Cruz

Oscar Valdez focused on Miguel Berchelt fight, talks Shakur Stevenson…

Mike Tyson reveals his fears of being a fighter

Mike Tyson reveals his fears of being a fighter

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin could be first big fight…

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin could be first big fight behind closed doors

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed plans to stage “two or three” Saturday fight nights in July to test the waters before returning with a bigger show behind closed doors that could feature British heavyweight Dillian Whyte’s clash with Russian veteran…

Negotiations underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury clash

Negotiations underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury clash

Early negotiations have begun for a tantalising heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21). Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last December. Fury …

Luke Campbell vows to reverse result against Vasiliy Lomachenko in…

Luke Campbell vows to reverse result against Vasiliy Lomachenko in rematch

Lightweight contender Luke Campbell 20-3 (13) insists he won’t be denied another world title shot following his 12-round decision loss to unified champion and pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) last August. "At the end of the day I…

Josh Warrington prepared to face Can Xu without a live…

Josh Warrington prepared to face Can Xu without a live audience

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 30-0 (7) says he would accept a fight against Can Xu 18-2 (3) behind closed doors but he wouldn’t be happy about his supporters missing out. The 29-year-old ‘Leeds Warrior’ was close to finalising a deal …

Errol Spence says he would beat Floyd Mayweather, reflects on…

Errol Spence says he would beat Floyd Mayweather, reflects on car crash

IBF and WBA welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) says the global coronavirus pandemic has given him the chance to rebuild his career following his horror car crash last October. The 30-year-old Texan southpaw was just weeks removed from…

Daniel Jacobs has his sights set on Callum Smith, Billy…

Daniel Jacobs has his sights set on Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders

Former WBA and IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs 36-3 (30) has announced his plans to face undefeated super middleweights Callum Smith 27-0 (19) and Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14). Smith holds the WBA 168-pound title while Saunders owns the WB…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US