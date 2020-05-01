Negotiations underway for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Early negotiations have begun for a tantalising heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) and Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21).

Joshua regained his WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia last December.

Fury claimed the WBC belt with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of Deontay Wilder in February.

The proposed fight would be the first time two British heavyweights fought for a recognised version of the world championship since Lennox Lewis defeated Henry Akinwande in five rounds 23 years ago.

The fight is unlikely to happen immediately when boxing resumes as Joshua is due to make a mandatory title defence against Kubrat Pulev while Fury is contractually obliged to face Wilder for a third time.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed to ESPN that talks were underway with Fury’s management team at MTK Global.

“We’re talking to MTK about where that fight would take place,” Hearn said. “At the moment, the main focus for everybody [is] the contractual situations.

“The conversations between myself and MTK are that we’ve had an approach.

“The only discussions at the moment are where this fight takes place – and we don’t even know when this fight could take place…

“We’re certainly open to having discussions about the possibility of this happening this year or in the next fight.

“There’s more chance at the moment that the bigger money could come next year because we don’t even know if we can do live crowds in November, December.”

The Middle East appears to be the frontrunner to host the event according to Bob Arum, who co-promotes Fury alongside Frank Warren.

“Let’s see what type of offers we get from the Middle East because there is a real frenzy with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, with the Emirates, to do events, to open up these countries in the winter and into next year,” Arum said.

“It would be foolish for us to not consider those types of offers.”

