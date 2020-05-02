Fight Network Partners with Everlast for ‘Protect Yourself At All Times,’ An All-New Series Hosted By Adrian Clark

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Fight Network, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and the world’s premier combat sports network, announced today a partnership with Everlast Worldwide-the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment-cementing the brand as the exclusive presenting sponsor of the all-new Protect Yourself at All Times program. The weekly series is set to debut later in the year and will air on Fight Network in the U.S. and Canada, and globally across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The network is available on many of the top U.S. video providers, as well as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Fubo TV.

Fight Network is developing the new Protect Yourself at All Times (PYaAT) series in conjunction with consultant Adrian Clark, the multi-talented author, athlete representative, and entrepreneur who originally launched the initiative as a book, podcast, and video blog in 2016. Hosted by Clark, the 30-minute series will serve as a powerful tool to educate and inform fighters and their families on the nature of business in boxing, paired with invaluable insight from a variety of special guests and industry insiders.

“We are thrilled to partner with Everlast, the preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, on the development and launch of Protect Yourself at All Times,” said Ariel Shnerer, GM of Fight Network. “In addition to the series sponsorship, we look forward to working closely with the experienced team at Everlast on the development and promotion of boxing content on Fight Network globally. Protect Yourself at All Times is truly an investment into the future of boxing, focusing on fighter education and knowledge, and compliments other important charitable and educational causes spearheaded by Everlast and Fight Network, including the Dare To Defend program and Everlast’s Be First Campaign.”

See Also

The relationship between Fight Network and Everlast also includes teaming up with Fight Network’s web and social platforms to sell Everlast products, which are hitting all-time high sales records as people re-engage with the value of boxing skills in their fitness programs, and the two companies will also collaborate on further content development.

“We’re proud to partner with Fight Network on the next phase of Protect Yourself at All Times,” said Chris Zoller, VP of Everlast. “Athletes in other major sports have had the luxury of having resources like education & services during and after their athletic careers. Adrian Clark and Fight Network have created a platform with PYaAT to fill that void in boxing, and Everlast is excited to be a part of it.”

“Everlast has been supportive of Protect Yourself at All Times since its beginning stages,” said Adrian Clark, founder of Protect Yourself at All Times. “I am thankful for their continued support. We have some amazing things on the horizon at Fight Network.”

About Fight Network

Fight Network (www.fightnetwork.com) is the world’s premier combat sports network dedicated to complete coverage of combat sports, including fights, fighters, fight news and fight lifestyle. The channel is available on many of the top 20 video providers in the U.S., Fubo TV, all major carriers in Canada, Roku and Apple TV devices across North America, Sky TV in the UK and over 30 countries across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. FN Studios has produced critically acclaimed series, including Retrospective, After the Fight and Diary. Fight Network is a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc., a leading global sports and entertainment media company. Fight Network also operates Dare to Defend, a non-profit organization aimed at addressing the issue of domestic violence and gender inequality.

About Everlast Worldwide

The preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, Everlast is the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment. From legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Dustin Poirier and Deontay Wilder, Everlast is the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes. Built on a brand heritage of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity, Everlast is a necessary part of the lives of countless champions. Based in Manhattan, Everlast’s products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.