Jason Moloney: “I want to inspire the next generation”

Bantamweight contender Jason Moloney 20-1 (17) has admitted he doesn’t know when he will be able to fight again due to travel restrictions imposed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old Australian was scheduled to face fellow contender Joshua Greer Jr 22-1-1 (12) in Las Vegas last weekend on the undercard of the 118-pound unification bout between Naoya Inoue and John Riel Casimero before the card was scuppered.

“I’m just trying to stay positive, although it can be pretty hard,” Moloney said to Bad Left Hook.

“I know Bob [Arum] is thinking about starting back up again at the end of June or the start of July, but until they allow international travel, I am not going to be able to get over to the US to fight.”

Moloney said he has been making most of the downtime to spend time with his young family while still keeping in shape to ensure he’s ready to go when boxing resumes.

“I’ve been trying to make the most of this situation as best as I can,” he said.

“A lot of fighters will probably be taking a holiday right now, doing the wrong things, eating the wrong stuff and blowing out. I’m staying focused.

“I’m approaching the peak of my career and I can’t afford to have six to eight months of sitting around doing nothing. I want to keep improving and training each day.

“I think after all this is over you’ll be able to see who the disciplined and dedicated fighters are and who were the ones that let themselves go.

“I’m using this as my main motivation: once we return to the ring, I want it to be clear that I’ve been working as hard as ever.”

While the immediate future remains uncertain, Moloney’s goals haven’t changed.

“I just want to become world champion. I don’t have a preferred route, whichever one comes first,” he said. “Then, my aim is to unify the division and prove I am the very best.”

Moloney takes the sport seriously and embraces his position as a role model for the younger generation.

“I’d love to go down as one of the best ever Australian fighters and inspire the next generation,” he said.

“Hopefully, if people see guys like [twin brother and super flyweight contender] Andrew and me living clean and honest lives, it’ll prove that you don’t need to be a thug to be a good fighter, and parents will be encouraged to introduce their kids to the sport.”

