Premier Boxing Champions Super Welterweight Stars Set to Appear Across Social Media Platforms Next Week

2 May 2020
premier-boxing-champions
The star-studded 154-pound division will take center stage next week as some of Premier Boxing Champions’ top super welterweights will appear across PBC social media platforms to continue to engage with fans during social distancing and talk about the loaded weight class.

Top contender Erickson Lubin appears on “Time Out With Ray Flores’’ live on the PBC Instagram page this Monday, May 4 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Former unified champion Julian Williams will appear on the PBC Podcast with hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal. The Podcast will be available on Wednesday, May 6 on the PBC website, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets.

Former champion Erislandy Lara will appear in the “At Home With…” series, hanging out live on the PBC Facebook page on Wednesday, May 6 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Plus, unbeaten contender Brian Carlos Castaño will also appear on “At Home With…” live on the PBC Facebook page on Friday, May 8 at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

Former unified champion Jarrett Hurd will appear on “Going The Distance’’ on the PBC YouTube page on Thursday, May 7. Hurd will break down his 2018 “Fight of the Year” against Erislandy Lara at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

In addition, “PBC Replay” will feature a replay of the full televised card for the Jermell Charlo vs. Tony Harrison world title rematch on the PBC YouTube page on Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

This week’s schedule is stacked with 154-pound stars bringing you into their homes and giving insight into their careers. Stay tuned. There’s more to come.

