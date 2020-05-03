Ricky Hatton insists all-British world heavyweight championship fight will happen

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Ricky Hatton says the heavyweight world title unification clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will happen.

Joshua regained the WBA, IBF and WBO championships with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December while Fury picked up the WBC belt in his rematch with Deontay Wilder in February.

While Fury is contractually obliged to face Wilder for a third time and Joshua has a mandatory title defence due against Kubrat Pulev, the international travel restrictions could see the mouth-watering all-British matchup happen sooner rather than later.

It’s a prospect that excites Hatton.

“I have been a fan of the game and a fan of British fighters past and the present,” Hatton told talkSPORT.

“I remember years ago we would have two British lads competing for the title – but I had never heard of them.

“Now we have two of the best with different styles and different personalities.

“There’s no way it cannot happen.”

Joshua is keen to see the fight to happen too.

“Yes, come fight me. If you really want to say you’re number one, come fight me. Let’s get it on,” Joshua said.

“I’ve got the rest of the belts so it only makes sense.

“I’m the unified heavyweight champion of the world, he’s the WBC champion.

“What it will prove, me and him fighting? There will be one dominant figure in the heavyweight division that will have all of the belts and become undisputed.

“Logically to prove yourself as number one, I have to fight Tyson Fury. He has to fight Anthony Joshua.”

Frank Warren, who co-promotes Fury with Bob Arum, revealed talks have begun with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing.

“There’s been offers made from various countries and organisations to host the fight between Tyson and Anthony Joshua,” Warren said.

“Behind the scenes, there are offers being prepared and an offer being made. It’ll be up to all the parties to consider.

“Everyone has got to agree. If it was to go straight to the Joshua fight, Matchroom, the two fighters, Queensbury, Top Rank and MTK would all have to agree.”

