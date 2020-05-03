TwitterFacebook

Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight until he is 40

3 May 2020
Grand Arrivals – Feb. 18_ 2020_02_22_2020_Grand Arrivals_Ryan Hafey _ Premier Boxing Champions-2
Tyson Fury. Photo credit: Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions
Anthony Cocks

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has walked back recent comments he made that he will retire after a couple more fights, saying he expects to keep boxing for another nine years.

The 31-year-old Brit claimed the green belt with a dominant seventh-round knockout of previously undefeated American Deontay Wilder in February.

Fury had to settle for a draw against Wilder in their first fight in December 2018 but left no doubt who was the better boxer in their rematch. The duo are set for a third fight when boxing is allowed to resume following the sport’s shutdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Fury had previously stated he expected to fight just twice more, prompting speculation he would pursue a fight with WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua later this year or early next year.

“I’m going to fight on until I’m 40 years old,” Fury told ESPN.

“I’ve been thinking about it, and there isn’t much else to do anyways.

“So yeah, I may as well keep fighting. I don’t see anyone out there that can challenge me anyway.

“I just flattened the best one out there, the toughest opponent out there is Deontay Wilder, and we all saw what happened to him the last time out.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn played down talk of the all-British showdown, citing the unified champion’s mandatory obligation to Kubrat Pulev as one of the main sticking points.

“Negotiations are definitely not underway because we have a contract to fight Kubrat Pulev next and Tyson Fury has a contract to fight Deontay Wilder next,” he said.

“Because of everything that is happening, I believe there is keenness from Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to potentially go straight into that fight but there are the major hurdles of us both being under contract for other fights.

“There are no negotiations taking place and none can take place until Deontay Wilder decides to step aside and Kubrat Pulev decides to step aside.

“Could a deal be struck for Wilder and Pulev to step aside? Absolutely. Would we entertain it? Absolutely.

“But right now the focus is on the contracts we have signed, with a move for the winners to fight each other in spring of 2021.”

