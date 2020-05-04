Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) could be ready to take on former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) by the end of the year, according to his promoter Frank Warren.

Dubois, 22, is scheduled to face Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) at The O2 in London on July 11, although that date could be in jeopardy due to the coronavirus shutdown.

American Wilder, 34, lost his world title to Tyson Fury by seventh-round knockout in Las Vegas in February, ending his five-year reign as champion.

See Also

“Daniel is the best heavyweight prospect on earth and he’ll have far too much for Wilder,” said Warren on the Queensberry Promotions ‘Lockdown Lowdown’ show.

“I truly believe that.”

Wilder has enacted the immediate rematch clause in his contract with Fury, although no date has been set for their third fight just yet.

“If Daniel comes through his fight with Joyce… then yes, by the end of the year yes,” Warren continued.

“Tyson has shown how beatable Wilder is. Once their rematch is out the way, I’d have no problem matching Daniel with Deontay. Wilder is good, don’t get me wrong, but my man will be miles better in time.”

Dubois logged five wins last year including victories over undefeated Nathan Gorman, former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu and world-rated Kyotaro Fujimoto, all by knockout.

“Daniel’s big and powerful and everyone knows he can punch, too,” added Warren, 68. “But he’s a good boxer. I’ve said before that he has a Larry Holmes-like jab and he works the body as well as any heavyweight on earth.

“I’ve been telling people how good Daniel is and once the world starts going back to normal, I’ll have no doubt he’ll show you.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.