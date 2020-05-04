TwitterFacebook

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

4 May 2020
daniel-dubois
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) could be ready to take on former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) by the end of the year, according to his promoter Frank Warren.

Dubois, 22, is scheduled to face Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) at The O2 in London on July 11, although that date could be in jeopardy due to the coronavirus shutdown.

American Wilder, 34, lost his world title to Tyson Fury by seventh-round knockout in Las Vegas in February, ending his five-year reign as champion.

See Also

“Daniel is the best heavyweight prospect on earth and he’ll have far too much for Wilder,” said Warren on the Queensberry Promotions ‘Lockdown Lowdown’ show.

“I truly believe that.”

Wilder has enacted the immediate rematch clause in his contract with Fury, although no date has been set for their third fight just yet.

“If Daniel comes through his fight with Joyce… then yes, by the end of the year yes,” Warren continued.

“Tyson has shown how beatable Wilder is. Once their rematch is out the way, I’d have no problem matching Daniel with Deontay. Wilder is good, don’t get me wrong, but my man will be miles better in time.”

Dubois logged five wins last year including victories over undefeated Nathan Gorman, former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu and world-rated Kyotaro Fujimoto, all by knockout.

“Daniel’s big and powerful and everyone knows he can punch, too,” added Warren, 68. “But he’s a good boxer. I’ve said before that he has a Larry Holmes-like jab and he works the body as well as any heavyweight on earth.

“I’ve been telling people how good Daniel is and once the world starts going back to normal, I’ll have no doubt he’ll show you.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind right following his loss to Manny Pacquiao

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind…

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight until he is 40

Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight until he is 40

Ricky Hatton insists all-British world heavyweight championship fight will happen

Ricky Hatton insists all-British world heavyweight championship fight will happen

Terence Crawford is “equal or better” than Sugar Ray Leonard, according to Bob Arum

Terence Crawford is “equal or better” than Sugar Ray Leonard,…

Jason Moloney: “I want to inspire the next generation”

Jason Moloney: “I want to inspire the next generation”

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin could be first big fight behind closed doors

Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin could be first big fight…

TOP STORIES

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end…

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) could be ready to take on former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) by the end of the year, according to his promoter Frank Warren. Dubois, 22, is scheduled to face Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) a…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind right following his loss to Manny Pacquiao

Former junior welterweight and welterweight world champion Timothy Bradley said Manny Pacquiao surprised him with his 12-round points win over Keith Thurman last July. Southpaw Pacquaio, now 41, bounced back from his loss to Jeff Horn three years …

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) says he not looking past mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) although he concedes his primary focus is a unification bout with WBC champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21). “I’m working towards b…

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Ricky Hatton insists he would have defeated Amir Khan if the British duo had met in their primes. The Manchester legend scored his signature win when he defeated Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu by 11th round stoppage in June 2005. Khan turned pro on…

Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight until he is 40

Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight until he is 40

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has walked back recent comments he made that he will retire after a couple more fights, saying he expects to keep boxing for another nine years. The 31-year-old Brit claimed the green belt with a dominant sevent…

Ricky Hatton insists all-British world heavyweight championship fight will happen

Ricky Hatton insists all-British world heavyweight championship fight will happen

Ricky Hatton says the heavyweight world title unification clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will happen. Joshua regained the WBA, IBF and WBO championships with a revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December while Fury picked up the WBC bel…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US