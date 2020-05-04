Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Ricky Hatton insists he would have defeated Amir Khan if the British duo had met in their primes.

The Manchester legend scored his signature win when he defeated Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu by 11th round stoppage in June 2005.

Khan turned pro one month later.

There was some discussion about Khan facing Hatton in the late 2000s after the ‘Hitman’ lost fights to Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, both by knockout. Khan suffered his own setback in 2008 when he was stopped in a single round by Breidis Prescott.

But Hatton remains convinced of the result if they had fought.

“I think I would have beaten Khan,” Hatton told Fight Night on talkSPORT.

“At the end of the day, I look at his fight with [Marcos] Maidana. I wasn’t as big a puncher as Maidana obviously, but I had more skill and ability when moving in on my opponent.

“Like when I boxed Kostya Tszyu, he wasn’t a mover like Khan, but I could move in on my opponents quick.

“When I was in my prime, I had a good chin. So for as long as I think Amir would have run, I would have been running after him.

“And I wouldn’t have gassed and I don’t think he would have walked me onto one because my chin was tough enough at that time.

“And I think for Amir to run and hold the Ricky Hatton who fought Kostya Tszyu off for 12 rounds… I don’t think he would have done it.

“But I’m glad it never come up because I was just coming to the end and Amir was just rising up and he was my friend.”

