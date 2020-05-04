TwitterFacebook

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind right following his loss to Manny Pacquiao

4 May 2020
Manny Pacquiao vs Timothy Bradley
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former junior welterweight and welterweight world champion Timothy Bradley said Manny Pacquiao surprised him with his 12-round points win over Keith Thurman last July.

Southpaw Pacquaio, now 41, bounced back from his loss to Jeff Horn three years ago to defeat Lucas Matthysse and Adrien Broner before facing Thurman for the undefeated American’s WBA 147-pound championship.

The 31-year-old Thurman has fought just twice in the previous three years after a string of injuries kept him on the sidelines.

Despite his inactivity, Bradley said he expected him to win.

“I just saw a hungrier, Pacquiao. He wanted it,” said Bradley to Fighthype.

“He was a dog. I picked Thurman to win the fight. Thurman was supposed to win the fight. This is a 40-year-old Pacquiao now. This is not a prime, seasoned Pacquiao.

“You saw in the second half of the fight what Pacquiao did. He then pulled back a little bit with conditioning, you know? With mouth wide opened.

“Thurman did a great job of going down to the body of Pacquiao, but he wasn’t consistent. Do you know what I’m saying? Pulling back each time, getting hit with those shots.

“He got hit with a jab. Come on, a jab? Bro, come on now. And the whole gambling thing. Bro, you’ve got to have your mind right. Seriously.

“He [Thurman] shouldn’t have lost that fight. He’s bigger, he’s stronger, and he’s the longer guy, he can box, and he has good legs.”

Bradley fought Pacquiao three times during a four-year period from 2012 to 2016, winning once and losing twice in fights that all went the distance.

He retired after the last loss to Pacquiao four years ago with a record of 33-2-1 (13).

