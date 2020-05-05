TwitterFacebook

“By the end of the year, yes!”: Warren open to Dubois vs Wilder within a year

5 May 2020
Mark Breland with Deontay Wilder.
HALL OF FAME promoter Frank Warren has sensationally claimed he’d be willing to match Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois against Deontay Wilder “by the end of the year”.

Speaking to Queensberry Promotions’ Lockdown Lowdown show, Warren said a potential bout would be contingent on ‘Dynamite’ first overcoming Joe Joyce.

He said: “If Daniel comes through his fight with Joyce… then yes, by the end of the year yes.”

Deontay Wilder was last seen on February 22nd when he was outclassed and stopped by Tyson Fury in Las Vegas, losing his WBC crown in the process.

Warren believes that in that contest ‘The Gypsy King’ revealed the blueprint to beating ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and that will be Wilder’s undoing in the future.

In later comments to Queensberry Promotions, Warren said: “Tyson has shown how beatable Wilder is. Once their rematch is out the way, I’d have no problem matching Daniel with Deontay.

Wilder is good, don’t get me wrong, but my man will be miles better in time.”

22-year-old Greenwich bruiser Dubois has amassed a fearsome reputation as a devastating knockout artist in his 14 professional scraps to date but his promoter believes it’s his other attributes that really set him apart.

“Daniel’s big and powerful and everyone knows he can punch, too. But he’s a good boxer. I’ve said before that he has a Larry Holmes-like jab and he works the body as well as any heavyweight on earth.

I’ve been telling people how good Daniel is and once the world starts going back to normal, i’ll have no doubt he’ll show you.”

Prior to the coronavirus crisis ‘Dynamite’ was scheduled to meet fellow Londoner Joe Joyce in a mouthwatering domestic clash but has since been hunkered down in a new Hertfordshire pad.

Keeping fresh by training alongside his boxing siblings, Prince and Caroline, Daniel told The Sun on Sunday he was raring to get back to work, saying: “I just want to get on with it.”

Whilst no-one can predict what comes next in these uncertain times, Daniel’s promoter Warren is certain he can predict what would happen if Dubois got to step in the ring with the American Wilder.

“Daniel is the best Heavyweight prospect on Planet Earth and he’ll have far too much for Deontay Wilder. I truly believe that.”

