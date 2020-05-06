TwitterFacebook

Demetrius Andrade hopes to finally get to face bitter rival Billy Joe Saunders when boxing returns

6 May 2020
Billy Joe Saunders
Photo Credit: Vincent Ethier Photography
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Demetrius Andrade hopes to finally get to face bitter rival Billy Joe Saunders when boxing returns – and told Matchroom Boxing’s Podcast ‘The Lockdown Tapes’ that he would ‘bust up’ the Brit if they clashed.

Andrade (29-0 18 KOs) was due to face Saunders in October 2018 for the Londoner’s WBO crown but the Briton failed a drugs test and subsequently relinquished the title.

Andrade would win the vacant belt against Walter Kautondokwa in Boston and has since defended the title with imposing wins over Artur Akavov, Maciej Sulecki and Luke Keeler. The Rhode Island star has been hunting a massive fight to stamp his authority on the 160lbs division before moving up to Super-Middleweight, and the 32 year old ran the rule over his rivals at both weights as he itches to get back in the ring.

See Also

“I was willing to fight Billy Joe after a 15 month lay-off but that didn’t happen and I am willing to fight him again,” said Andrade. “If I can’t get Canelo then it’s Billy Joe or Charlo at 160. At 168 we’ve got Callum Smith. I would bust Billy Joe Saunders up at 160 or 168, that’s not a problem.

“I consider Danny Jacobs one of the best Middleweights out there, but would I fight him, yeah! If it came to the point where we were going to make X amount, then we could make it happen, but I grew up with him and we have a brothership and mutual connections. Fighting him isn’t something I’m looking to do.

“I don’t want to talk about Liam Williams because there is nothing to talk about. What do I have to say? We know Jacobs, Canelo, GGG, Sergey Derevyenchenko and Billy Joe want to fight, who am I going to fight? Billy Joe or Liam Williams? Who do you want to see?

“I saw Billy Joe in the airport not too long ago. He said ‘what do you think about me and you?’ and I told him ‘he doesn’t want to fight me and for him to go and enjoy his life’.

“It might be Williams but I’m not fighting Canelo or Charlo or Billy Joe behind closed doors because I want to shut them up in front of people! And tell them ‘It’s me again’!”

Fans can find Andrade’s episode plus previous episodes with, Joshua Buatsi, Devin Haney, Joseph Parker, Josh Warrington, Daniel Jacobs, Joe Cordina and Liam Smith here:

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-matchroom-boxing-podcast/id1506174562

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5YRAWQS5JXB0OvM8vCqZxq

Matchroom Website: https://www.matchroomboxing.com/lockdown-tapes-podcast/

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Demetrius Andrade promises to

Demetrius Andrade promises to "bust up" Billy Joe Saunders

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind right following his loss to Manny Pacquiao

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind…

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua promises to “walk through” Tyson Fury

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Ricky Hatton insists he would have beaten Amir Khan

Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight until he is 40

Tyson Fury reveals plans to fight until he is 40

TOP STORIES

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

IBF mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) has accused unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) of being a coward. Joshua was scheduled to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO championships against Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium June …

Demetrius Andrade promises to "bust up" Billy Joe Saunders

Demetrius Andrade promises to

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade 29-0 (18) has promised to bust up WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14). The 32-year-old American southpaw was scheduled to face Saunders in October 2018 but the fight was scrapped…

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson ferocious as ever at 53

Mike Tyson has the same speed and power as a 21-year-old boxer, according to his new trainer Rafael Cordeiro. Last week the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world posted a short clip to social media showing him working out on the mitt…

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Trainer Joel Diaz believes former two-weight world champion Danny Garcia 36-2 (21) would be out of his depth against Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39). Pacquiao rolled back the years to outpoint previously undefeated American Keith Thurman for the WBA we…

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end…

Daniel Dubois will be ready for Deontay Wilder by end of year

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) could be ready to take on former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) by the end of the year, according to his promoter Frank Warren. Dubois, 22, is scheduled to face Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) a…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind…

Timothy Bradley calls on Keith Thurman to get his mind right following his loss to Manny Pacquiao

Former junior welterweight and welterweight world champion Timothy Bradley said Manny Pacquiao surprised him with his 12-round points win over Keith Thurman last July. Southpaw Pacquaio, now 41, bounced back from his loss to Jeff Horn three years …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US