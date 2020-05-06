Demetrius Andrade promises to “bust up” Billy Joe Saunders

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade 29-0 (18) has promised to bust up WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14).

The 32-year-old American southpaw was scheduled to face Saunders in October 2018 but the fight was scrapped when the Brit failed a drugs test.

Andrade also said he was willing Saul Canelo’ Alvarez, Jermall Charlo or Gennady Golovkin.

“I was willing to fight Billy Joe after a 15-month lay-off but that didn’t happen and I am willing to fight him again,” Andrade said to Matchroom Boxing’s ‘The Lockdown Tapes’ podcast.

“If I can’t get Canelo then it’s Billy Joe or Charlo at 160. At 168 we’ve got Callum Smith. I would bust Billy Joe Saunders up at 160 or 168, that’s not a problem.

“I consider Danny Jacobs one of the best middleweights out there, but would I fight him, yeah!

“If it came to the point where we were going to make x-amount, then we could make it happen, but I grew up with him and we have a brothership and mutual connections. Fighting him isn’t something I’m looking to do.

“I don’t want to talk about Liam Williams because there is nothing to talk about. What do I have to say? We know Jacobs, Canelo, GGG, Sergey Derevyanchenko and Billy Joe want to fight, who am I going to fight? Billy Joe or Liam Williams? Who do you want to see?

“I saw Billy Joe in the airport not too long ago. He said ‘what do you think about me and you?’ and I told him ‘he doesn’t want to fight me and for him to go and enjoy his life’.

“It might be Williams but I’m not fighting Canelo or Charlo or Billy Joe behind closed doors because I want to shut them up in front of people! And tell them ‘It’s me again’!”

