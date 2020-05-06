TwitterFacebook

Kubrat Pulev slams cowardly Anthony Joshua

6 May 2020
joshua-pulev (12)
IBF mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) has accused unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) of being a coward.

Joshua was scheduled to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO championships against Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium June 20 before the fight was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Pulev questioned Joshua’s reluctance to fight abroad.

“I think it is obvious – because he’s afraid. I don’t see any other reason,” the 39-year-old Bulgarian told Sky Sports.

“Why should it be in London? Why the fight can’t take place in any other place? You answer this!

“We offered various destinations – from Istanbul to Las Vegas, New York or Saudi Arabia. And then I got the reply that Joshua would come up against me only in London. Otherwise there would be no fight at all. And of course, I agreed to this condition.

“I’m not concerned about the place. For example, I never asked for the fight to be in Sofia. From day one I wanted it to take place at a neutral venue as this would be fair to both sides.

There’s no such thing as an ideal location for a true fighter. He can fight everywhere and he’s not worried about anything.

“Picking a certain destination is for cowards. For those who prefer to talk a lot rather than act.

“I can think of at least two others who fit this description and who have refused to come to Sofia to face me – Dillian Whyte and Jarrell Miller.”

There has been recent talk about Joshua facing WBC champion Tyson Fury sooner rather than later, but Pulev is having none of it.

“He can’t face Fury because he has signed a contract to fight me,” Pulev continued.

“Besides, in this same contract there are clauses featuring some serious compensations [if the fight doesn’t happen]. In the meantime, Fury has a contract for a third fight with Deontay Wilder. Neither me, nor Wilder will give up on these fights.”

Pulev is convinced he is more than capable of upsetting Joshua.

“No matter how much Eddie Hearn tries to manoeuvre things and play his little games, I will come up against Joshua and I will beat him!” he said.

“It’s written in the stars.”

