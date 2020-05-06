Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz
Trainer Joel Diaz believes former two-weight world champion Danny Garcia 36-2 (21) would be out of his depth against Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39).
Pacquiao rolled back the years to outpoint previously undefeated American Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight championship last July.
The 41-year-old Filipino southpaw, who has claimed world honours in eight separate weight classes, has been linked to potential fights against Garcia, 32, and four-division titleholder Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30).
The 32-year-old Danny Garcia bounced back from his 12-round decision loss to Shawn Porter in 2018 with a seventh-round knockout of Adrian Granados in April last year before outpointing Ivan Redkach over the championship distance in January.
Mikey Garcia, 32, returned from an almost year-long layoff following his loss to Errol Spence Jr in March last year with a points victory over Jessie Vargas in February.
“I think Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia. Stylistically, yeah. Danny Garcia is slow, flat-footed. Danny Garcia’s a flat-footed fighter. Strong, young, but flat-footed, he focuses a lot on his left hook. I mean, when have you seen anybody catch Pacquiao with a left hook?” Diaz told Fight Hub TV.
“Stylistically, I think that right hand does a lot of damage to Manny Pacquiao and, I mean, this guy Mikey Garcia has a great right hand. I mean he sets up the jab and he throws the right hand, he throws it with bad intentions. And I think sooner or later in a fight Mikey Garcia will eventually catch Manny Pacquiao because Manny’s a risk-taker. He goes for it.
“Manny’s not one of those guys that’s just gonna be there feeling you out, he’s a go-getter. And like I said, those guys, they risk and they get caught.
“Yeah, Danny has good timing but comparing speeds, honestly, I believe Manny Pacquiao will destroy Danny Garcia.”
