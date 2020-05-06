Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia, according to Joel Diaz

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Trainer Joel Diaz believes former two-weight world champion Danny Garcia 36-2 (21) would be out of his depth against Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39).

Pacquiao rolled back the years to outpoint previously undefeated American Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight championship last July.

The 41-year-old Filipino southpaw, who has claimed world honours in eight separate weight classes, has been linked to potential fights against Garcia, 32, and four-division titleholder Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30).

The 32-year-old Danny Garcia bounced back from his 12-round decision loss to Shawn Porter in 2018 with a seventh-round knockout of Adrian Granados in April last year before outpointing Ivan Redkach over the championship distance in January.

Mikey Garcia, 32, returned from an almost year-long layoff following his loss to Errol Spence Jr in March last year with a points victory over Jessie Vargas in February.

“I think Manny Pacquiao would destroy Danny Garcia. Stylistically, yeah. Danny Garcia is slow, flat-footed. Danny Garcia’s a flat-footed fighter. Strong, young, but flat-footed, he focuses a lot on his left hook. I mean, when have you seen anybody catch Pacquiao with a left hook?” Diaz told Fight Hub TV.

“Stylistically, I think that right hand does a lot of damage to Manny Pacquiao and, I mean, this guy Mikey Garcia has a great right hand. I mean he sets up the jab and he throws the right hand, he throws it with bad intentions. And I think sooner or later in a fight Mikey Garcia will eventually catch Manny Pacquiao because Manny’s a risk-taker. He goes for it.

“Manny’s not one of those guys that’s just gonna be there feeling you out, he’s a go-getter. And like I said, those guys, they risk and they get caught.

“Yeah, Danny has good timing but comparing speeds, honestly, I believe Manny Pacquiao will destroy Danny Garcia.”

